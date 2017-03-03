Rating: 3.5/5 Stars (Three and half stars)

Music Director/s: Amaal Mallik, Tanishk Bagchi, Akhil Sachdeva

User Rating:

Varun Dhawan and Alia Bhatt are back with their super romantic chemistry in the upcoming film Badrinath Ki Dulhania. It is very important for a romantic drama to have a good music. A hit soundtrack means half the battle is won for a film and let’s hope in this case that works.

The music of the film has been composed by Amaal Mallik, Akhil Sachdeva and Tanishk Bagchi.

Here’s a look at the songs of the film:

1. Aashiq Surrender Hua – Badrinath Ki Dulhania Music Review

Amaal Mallik’s Aashiq Surrender Hua is a fun, energetic track with full on desi beats. Sung by Amaal Mallik and Shreya Ghoshal, the song’s quirky lyrics make it an entertaining one. The thing with songs these days is that their shelf life is too low. Songs like this one are appealing at the first go and even entertaining as a part of films but a month later, they lose their flavor.

2. Roke Na Ruke Naina – Badrinath Ki Dulhania Music Review

One Arijit Singh song is a must in every album these days and so here he is with Roke Na Ruke Naina. The slow paced song has been composed by Amaal Mallik who is quickly becoming my favorite when it comes to songs like these. After his lovely tracks in M S Dhoni – The Untold Story, this is another such track that works for me. The use of Indian musical instruments such as flute works absolutely well here.

3. Humsafar – Badrinath Ki Dulhania Music Review

Humsafar has been composed and sung by Akhil Sachdeva. He has a strikingly similar style of singing to Atif Aslam and for a second you almost believe it is Atif. The song makes up for good hear and will appeal to those having a taste for commercial Bollywood music.

4. Badri Ki Dulhania (Title Track) – Badrinath Ki Dulhania Music Review

The title song of the film ‘Badrinath Ki Dulhania’ was the first song which was released by its makers. It is a revamped version of Manna Dey’s famous track Pinjre Wali Muniya. With added rap portions by IKKA, the song has been crooned by Dev Negi, Neha Kakkar and Monali Thakur. Tanishk Bagchi makes the foot tapping number peppy enough to become the Holi track of the season.

5. Tamma Tamma Again – Badrinath Ki Dulhania Music Review

Continuing the trend of remixes, after Humma Humma, here’s a remix of Tamma Tamma. Tanishk Bagchi has recreated it and tried to maintain the original flavor too. What’s quite cliched is that these days, the tweaking of an old number happens only when there is rap involved. Baadshah steps in for the rap portions and somehow that forms to be the most boring bit of the song. I guess I still prefer the original track over this.

Last Word – Badrinath Ki Dulhania Music Review

Badrinath Ki Dulhania is not the album of the year. Not all tracks are attractive. Humsafar could be said as one of the best tracks of the album and Roke Na Ruke would be second best. A 3/5 for this album.