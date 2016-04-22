Rating: 3/5 Stars (Three stars)

Music Director/s: Amaal Mallik, Pritam

Emraan Hashmi is all set to get into the shoes of the famed Indian Cricketer Mohammad Azharuddin in his upcoming film Azhar. Also starring Nargis Fakhri and Prachi Desai in key roles, the film’s music has been composed by Amaal Mallik.

Here’s a look at how the soundtrack of Azhar is:

Bol Do Na Zara – Azhar Music Review

Almost every Emraan Hashmi film I know has some of the best romantic songs. With Amaal Mallik composing this album, I expected some mushy tracks. The first one in the album is Bol Do Na Zara sung by Armaan Mallik. The song is an easily likable number with beautiful lyrics. Armaan’s vocals set a great mood. It is a typical Bollywood style romantic number and will become an instant hit.

Itni Si Baat – Azhar Music Review

The hit combination of Gerua is back with Itni Si Baat. Arijit Singh and Antara Mitra croon the second romantic number from the film. Itni Si Baat is enjoyable enough in the first hearing but may not enjoy a lot of longevity. It is quite a commercial number and will work as a part of the film.

Oye Oye – Azhar Music Review

Considering that Nargis Fakhri will be playing the role of Sangeeta Bijlani in the film, the latter’s famous 1989 song Oye Oye has been remade in the film. The original song was a popular number and the remix has been sung by Aditi Singh Sharma and Armaan Mallik. The song is not as fun as the original number. In spite of the famed DJ Chetas mixing it up, something is amiss with this number.

Tu Hi Na Jaane – Azhar Music Review

Tu Hi Na Jaane is a slow paced track from the album. This is one of the mellow numbers that will appear at crucial moments in the film. It has been crooned by Sonu Nigam and Prakriti Kakar. The song is an average number and has nothing special to offer in terms of musical arrangements.

Jeetne Ke Liye – Azhar Music Review

In spite of having a singer like KK on board, Jeetne Ke Liye fails to impress. The musical arrangements of the song seem inspired from a variety of songs including Amit Trivedi’s Tere Liye from Fitoor. This is a passable number from the film.

The Last Word – Azhar Music Review

The soundtrack of Azhar is decently good. The romantic tracks are sure to become hits and Oye Oye too could work as a peppy number. I am going with a 3/5 for the album.