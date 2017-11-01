2.0 Music Review: Rating 3/5 Stars (Three stars)

Music Director/s: A.R. Rahman

User Rating:

The Robot trio of Shankar-Rahman-Rajinikanth is back with 2.0. One thing common in the music of Robot and 2.0 is both has tracks which go well with the situations happening in the film. Be it Kilimanjaro or Naya Insaan – we’ve seen songs in the prequel which went well with the happenings of the film.

Here’s a look at the album of 2.0:

1. Mechanical Sundariye – 2.0 Music Review

Amy Jackson being greeted as the Mechanical Sundariye (beauty), the first of the two songs in the album is filled with beats and bass. It’s all about describing your romantic emotions to your girlfriend who probably is a robot.

With lyrics like “Sun toh mechanical sundariye, tere hi current se main jaaga priye” the song is full of technical words with foot tapping music. The song is sung by Armaan Malik and Shashaa Tirupati.

2. Rakshassi – 2.0 Music Review

This would surely be the theme song of Akshay Kumar’s character in the film. Akshay Kumar plays the role of Dr. Richard who because of a failed experiment turns himself into a crow-man. Sung by Kailash Kher, Nakash Aziz and Blaaze, Arjun Chandy has given the back vocals of this song.

The song roars energy from the first second, it will surely prove to be mood lifter in the film. With some quirky lyrics, Rakshassi is full of deadly innuendos. It surely will be a treat on the big screen with Akshay Kumar taking the front seat.

The Last Word – 2.0 Music Review

As they say for an A.R. Rahman album, it will take time to grow but 2.0 has this abstract touch to it which you will either get it on the first hearing or after watching the film. Abbas Tyrewala has penned both the songs and he is the weakest link of the album. The shocking thing about the album is it has just 2 songs, but as per an insider, the makers will release another song with the release of the film.

Check out the all songs here:

Three Stars!

Trending: