Vijay Singh Exclusive Interview: Will Sanju Become The Highest Grosser Ever; Here’s What He Thinks!

Vijay Singh Exclusive Interview: Sanju, presented by Fox Star Studios, hit the theatres on June 29 and since then it’s running successfully at the box office. The film currently stands at the grand total of 333.55 crores (domestic NBO) which is humongous. Sanju starring Ranbir Kapoor has been breaking records right, left and centre. It has also become the first 300 crore film of Ranbir and Fox Star Studios.

Sanju is in its 4th week and still it’s unstoppable at the box office surpassing major releases of Bollywood. This Rajkumar Hirani directorial has already surpassed huge hits like Dhoom 3, Bajrangi Bhaijaan, Sultan and 3 Idiots.

Recently, we spoke to CEO of Fox Star Studios, Vijay Singh, who is currently brimming with joy for the magnum success of Sanju. Expressing his happiness, Singh said,“Sanju is doing well and it has become the number one film of 2018. It gives me a lot of joy that Fox Star Studios has now become the number one studio in Bollywood. So the number one film from a number one studio is a nice story. The film continues to run in theatres, we have already become the 5th Highest Bollywood film. Sanju was released on a non-holiday, so yes it’s a great achievement and lots of records have been broken. It has become the biggest Bollywood film in Pakistan, second biggest in Middle East and UK. It’s very humbling as this is our first 300 crore film.”

“There’s no denying that when you have a celebrated director like Rajkumar Hirani and a producer of the caliber of Vidhu Vinod Chopra, you have a mix if very interesting key elements ! When they shared the idea of the film that they wanted to make, we knew that is a story that must be told and it would be like a mass Bollywood film. So yes, the decision wasn’t a difficult one. But honestly, no one could predict that this film will break all these records and cross the 300 crore mark !!,” added Vijay Singh.

Speaking about the box office numbers, Vijay feels that Sanju will continue to collect till mid-August. He said, “I believe that Sanju will continue till the middle of August. We have got a nice four weeks run.”

Ask him if he thinks Sanju will surprise and become the highest grossing Bollywood film, Singh said that it might take the third position after Baahubali 2 (Hindi) and Dangal. “I think Baahubali 2, Dangal and then it will be Sanju. If we would have released the film during Christmas, it would have been a very different number. But we are very happy with the love that the film has received ” he added.

Lastly speaking about the interesting line ups, Vijay spilled the beans about his upcoming projects. “We have a very interesting line up over the next 18 months. We are very excited about our next film – a mass commercial comedy ‘Total Dhamaal‘ which has an awesome script with a great cast! We have four in-house films which are currently under production – Kizie Aur Manny, the adaptation of our worldwide hit ‘Fault In Our Stars’, the Arjun Kapoor starrer ‘India’s Most Wanted ‘directed by Rajkumar Gupta, who is off the back of his very successful last film ‘Raid’. Also, working on an adaptation of ‘The Zoya Factor‘starring Sonam Kapoor and Dulquer Salman & have recently wrapped up the shoot of a comedy film which is in a Malamaal Weekly zone with Kunal Kemmu. In addition , our strategic creative partnerships with Dharma Productions continue with Drive & the multi-starrer Kalank . We have had a very successful run with Sajid Nadiadwala , and are excited about our future line up of Housefull 4 and Nitesh Tiwari’s next. And , of course , we look forward to our next set of films with Vidhu Vinod Choora & Raju ji , the first of which is Ek ladki ko dekha ..,” he signed off.