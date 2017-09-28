“Tu Hai Mera Sunday Will Surely Make You Smile”: Barun Sobti

Barun Sobti is what good looks and talent is all about. After winning everyone’s hearts and attention with TV shows like Dill Mill Gayye, Baat Hamari Pakki Hai, Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon?, the extremely good looking hunk Barun Sobti also did a Bollywood film titled Main Aur Mr. Riight. This time round, Barun Sobti is all set to win your hearts all over again with his upcoming film Tu Hai Mera Sunday, in which he plays the role of a guy with whom many of us will surely identify with.

Satish Sundaresan of KoiMoi met up with Barun Sobti for a fun filled interview. Here are the excerpts.

Barun, to start with, what does the term ‘Sunday’ mean to you?

Sunday, to me, means holiday, fun day and be happy!

What does your Sunday generally consist of?

Lots of work! (smiles). Usually, my Sundays are working. And even if I take a Sunday off, then, its family time.

Your first reaction when you were offered the film Tu Hai Mera Sunday?

Frankly speaking, when I was offered the film Tu Hai Mera Sunday, I was extremely excited.

Why has the film been titled Tu Hai Mera Sunday? Is there any significance or message attached to the film?

The film’s title is a very romantic thought in itself. It’s one of the most romantic things that I have heard since a long, long time. In the film, all the characters are trying to find their ‘Sunday’.

How was it to work with Milind Dhaimade as a director?

He is an awesome influencer. I met him during such a beautiful phase in my life. He is an absolutely adorable person. I always look forward to the time I meet him and spend time with him. Like Warren Buffet wrote to the CEOs wherein he stated that ‘have the right person for the right job and your job will be well done. The same applies for Milind as well, when he made the right choices for the casting. All that Milind told the entire cast is to be themselves. I think Milind has done a huge favour on me by casting me in the film.

Cite three reasons for the audiences to watch Tu Hai Mera Sunday?

Firstly, go and watch the film with the right expectations and I assure you that it won’t disappoint you even a bit. Secondly, the film has immense potential to make you think as a more mature human being and as a citizen of our country and thirdly, the film will surely make you smile.