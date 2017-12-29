Tiger Zinda Hai Actor Angad Bedi Exclusive: Salman Khan Reminds Me Of My Father

Recently, we saw Angad Bedi in Ali Abbas Zafar’s film Tiger Zinda Hai as Namit Khanna who plays a bomb defuser. This man has totally amazed us with his great acting skills. The films’ box office collection is doing the talking for itself! With Tiger Zinda Hai, we got to saw a different Angad altogether!

Apart from Salman, he has also shared the screen space with Amitabh Bachchan in Pink and yet again, he was appreciated for his role as he was seen in a negative shade in the film. Be it a small role or a big, Angad has managed to leave a mark with his flawless act!

Recently, Koimoi.com caught up with Angad Bedi over a telephonic interview and we had a word with him about his recent blockbuster release, Tiger Zinda Hai, Salman Khan, actors on his wish list, his next Soorma with Shaad Ali and much more!

Excerpts from the interview:

Q. Working with Salman is a dream come true moment for every actor. And now, you are sharing screen space with the man himself. How was the experience of working with him?

It was a beautiful experience! I think I am in love with the man. He is a great man, I have formed a very special bond with him. He is so humble, down to earth, loving, he is a giving personality. He has taken a lot of interest in my career, my diet and my training, everything. He is very old school and I love that about him. A lot of things he says in his own way which reminds me of my father. So, it was great to be in his company and to be in his market, people are going to come & see him then because of him they will be seeing you also.

Q. Tell us something about your part in the film Soorma?

So, Soorma is basically a very emotionally journey of two brothers. Though, the story revolves around Sandeep Singh and his life. But in his life, he came up and he played and he had that journey, it is all because of the sacrifices Bikram Singh made. Bikram Singh loved Sandeep as a brother even more than he loves his own family members, his own kids. He helped in bringing him up and sporting his hockey and training in even when he was shot in spine by the bullet…they come from a very humble background and he left his whole hockey to look after his younger brother. He started doing day jobs, two jobs a day, so that he could feed his family and also pay for the treatment of his brother.

So, it’s been a very emotional journey. Both the brothers play hockey, and girl’s character (played by Taapsee Pannu) she also play a very good hockey. Taapsee has done a phenomenal job in the film. So, it’s a very unusual cast coming together, three Sikhs are coming together for the first time. Taapsee and I are returning after Pink, Diljit and I are working together for the first time. Everything seems very correct like producing…Sneha Rajani and Chitrangada Singh are involved in the project, Shaad Ali is directing it and he makes some good emotional drama, so hopefully all and all we have a good film. We have already completed the shoot.

Q. You have worked with Amitabh Bachchan and now you are working with Salman Khan, also we had seen you in Dear Zindagi which had Shah Rukh Khan in it. So are there any other actors on the wish list?

There is Deepika Padukone, Alia Bhatt… Rajkummar Rao, Ayushmann Khurrana- these are two boys I would love to share screen space with. I want to work with people like Nitesh Tiwari, Shakun Batra, Karan Johar, Varun Dhawan…I want to work back with Shoojit Da again, Ali Abbas Zafar- I want him to give me another big film now!

Q. We have seen that your choices of films have been different from each other. Pink was a serious film, Tiger Zinda Hai is a commercial entertainer, Dear Zindagi was a slice of life film. So is it a conscious decision to mix up the genres?

It is nothing like that. It’s not mixing the genres but I just want to portray different characters. I don’t want any two characters to be similar. So for me it is very important that my characters are different from each other.

Q. What kind of genres you really like or you want to tap in?

I am loving action, I love drama. Then two things I want to tap into- one is comedy and other is romance.

Q. Lastly, what’s next in the pipeline?

Nothing as of now. Inside Edge 2 might happen.