After making the contemporary retelling of the tragic love story of Mirza & Sahiba in the form of his film titled Mirzya, which starred Harshvardhan Kapoor and Saiyami Kher, the extremely talented film maker Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra is back again. This time round, he is all set to storm the silver screens with his next film titled Fanney Khan, which he is producing along-with KriArj Entertainment and T-Series. The film, which is reportedly an official remake of the Oscar nominated Dutch 2000 film Everybody’s Famous!, has been scheduled for a worldwide release on April 13 next year.

Satish Sundaresan of KoiMoi met up with Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra for a quick interview when he was attending ‘Powerbrand Awards’, which has been touted as Bollywood film journalists and film makers’ award.

How does it feel to be felicitated at this award function of ‘Powerbrand Awards’?

It feels really great. This is one of its kind awards.

Can you please tell us something about the eagerly awaited Fanney Khan?

We have a dream cast in the film. There is Anil Kapoor, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Divya Dutta, Rajkummar Rao and there’s a young girl who is all of seventeen years named Piyu Sand. It’s all very wonderful.

Like all your previous films, we believe that, even in Fanney Khan, a lot of emphasis and focus will there on the music.

Yes, very true. The music of the film is being worked out. Amit Trivedi and Irshad Kaamil are at it. They are superb in their work.

How is it being the film’s producer?

I should say that it is absolutely great to be donning the producer’s hat. It’s such a wonderful team that we have, I should confess that.

Kangana Ranaut, recently said that Bollywood award shows are biased, fraudulent with lots of oodles of favouritism. In lieu of Kangana Ranaut’s statements, how much, do you think are the awards ceremony for real?

You really have to ask Kangana that.

Sir, but, what’s your opinion on the same?

I feel that one need not get serious about everything. Appreciation in any form is always good, wherever it comes from and whichever quarter it comes from. Unfortunately, these days, a lot of awards are being sponsored by big companies and TV channels. Somewhere down the line, they (the award shows) are being muscled down to being a TV show rather than an award function.

I feel that the biggest award is the love of the audiences of the world and of the country. For me, that has always been the prime award ever. The kind of love that they and the media give, you can’t beat that!