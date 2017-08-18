After having won everyone hearts and attention alike with her stint in ‘Bigg Boss’, the gorgeous Elli EvrRam soon became a household name. She is as gorgeous in reel life as much in real life. She will be soon seen doing an extremely special dance number in the Hindi remake of the much acclaimed Marathi film Poster Boys.

Satish Sundaresan of KoiMoi spoke to the gorgeous and stunning Elli EvrRam in a super cool interview. Here are the excerpts:

To start with, Elli, tell us how did you bag this song in Poster Boys?

I got a message about the song, without having any details about the song. I passed on the same to my manager, who then got me all the information about the song.

What was your first reaction when you got to know that you will be doing an item number in Poster Boys?

Even though I got a lot of offers after ‘Bigg Boss’, I went ahead with this film’s song because I follow my gut instincts. The moment I got to know about the superstars with whom I would be doing the song, I was like ‘Wow… this is so cool’! I was really so very excited to do the song. The song can be called as the turning point in the film.

How did it feel to be not just surrounded by the Deol brothers, but also having them dance around you seeking your attention?

Believe me, it was lots of fun. I really don’t know how do I put it in words, but, trust me when I say that I was super excited to dance with Sunny sir as much as I was excited to dance with Bobby Deol. Both are a gem of persons in their own right. Since Sunny Sir featured in the original song as well as in this song, I was extremely delighted to do the song with him as it was the eternal Juhi Chawla ma’am, who had featured in the original song.

Is there any role that you play in Poster Boys or you only feature in the dance number?

I am only doing this dance number, which is very essential in the film.

Who had choreographed the song and how difficult was it for you to get into the groove of the track?

The song was choreographed by the greatest Masterji Ganesh Acharya. He emphasised a lot on the expressions and as much on the steps, which is something I really loved and liked a lot. I just cannot tell you how grateful I am to work with Masterji.

Have you seen the original Marathi film Poster Boyz?

No, I have not seen the original film.

Now, for the most difficult question. Who is a better dancer: Sunny Deol or Bobby Deol?(Thinks for a while, smiles and then answers).

Honestly speaking, Sunny sir was really quick in picking up steps and doing them. So was Bobby. It was really fun dancing with both of them. They are both charming in their own ways. But Sunny sir was shyer (smiles).

Besides the dance number in Poster Boys, there is buzz about you hosting ‘The Great Indian Laughter Challenge’s new season, which has Akshay Kumar?



Yes, it’s very much true.

IS IT TRUE:

• That you had told your manager about not pitching your name for ‘Bigg Boss’?



It’s absolutely true. After the initial meetings with the officials of ‘Bigg Boss’, I had told my managers not to push for it. I had sent out a prayer to the universe to guide me about the next step of my life. That’s when I told my managers that if I was destined to do the show, I will definitely do it.

• That you had acted in a Swedish crime/drama/romance film Förbjuden Frukt?



Yes, very true.

• That you are a professional figure skater?



(With an infectiously magnetic smile adorning her already bright face) Yes, it’s true.

• That your decision to move to Bollywood was because of the film Devdas?

(With the same smile) Yes. Very much.

• That your real name is Elisabet Avramidou Granlund?

Oh yes! My real name is Elisabet Avramidou and Granlund happens to be my middle name.

Before we wrap up, Elli, what’s next on your plate?

Apart from the ‘The Great Indian Laughter Challenge’, there are a couple of more things in the pipeline. Although, I cannot speak about it now. But, believe me when I say that it will be worth the wait.