Richa Chadha Interview: “I Watched Bunty Aur Babli During My Dehradun Trip”

The versatile Richa Chadha whom we have seen as Bholi Punjaban in Fukrey, she also spread her magic as Devi in Masaan and who can forget her as Nagma Khatoon in Gangs Of Wasseypur.

As her latest film Jia Aur Jia released in the theatres recently, Umesh Punwani of KoiMoi gets into a candid conversation sharing her travel experiences and much more.

What was the first thing that made you say yes for Jia Aur Jia?

Jia Venkatram has been a unique character for me. It was something I haven’t done before. People last have seen me in Bholi Punjaban role so I wanted to try something new which I have not attempted before. I did it because it was a lot of fun. I wanted to experiment with this character.

We have seen travel movies, we have seen chick flicks but Jia Aur Jia is a mixture of both, what do you think sets it apart from other movies made on this template?

Jia Aur Jia is one different film because we have not seen girls travel in any together in any Bollywood film. We have seen guys travelling, let it be Dil Chahta Hai and Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara; there is everything about guys we have not seen anything about girls. That is why it was amazing, the concept of girls taking a trip.

How much do you connect with this topic?

I have taken many trips with my girlfriends as I grew up in Delhi as many places are close to Delhi. We used to travel a lot, take a car decide the destination and go on a trip. I have always encouraged people to travel.

One of the most memorable travel experience you would like to share?

I remember I took a trip to Dehradun and then we went to Mussoorie, travelled in Shatabdi train. We were 17 girls, booked an entire compartment having a blast. We had a stop and all went to watch Bunty Aur Babli in Dehradun. It’s very liberating to have such trip, we also had girls’ talk about boys we had a crush on.

You are from Delhi and Kalki Koechlin is from Pondicherry still you are playing a Venkatram and she’s playing a Garewal? Your thoughts on this fun trivia?

That is one of the reasons I wanted to do Jia Aur Jia. Every film I have done, in Fukrey I have used Delhi slangs, in Gangs Of Wasseypur I have explored the Bihari side, I am a Gujarati girl in Ram Leela; I have tried to play with languages and accent.