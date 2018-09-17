Nawazuddin Siddiqui EXCLUSIVE Interview: Sacred Games 2 Shooting Update, 4 Love Stories & More!

Bollywood actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui, who is currently riding high on the massive success of Sacred Games, is all set for the release of his upcoming film, Manto. Directed by Nandita Das, the film has already garnered a lot of appreciation in several film festivals and now the film is finally releasing in India. Manto which also stars Rasika Duggal in a pivotal role is based on the life of writer Saadat Hasan Manto and his ideologies.

Manto is slated to release on September 21, 2018 and we will get to see a different side of Nawazuddin in this one. With every film, the Manjhi actor leaves us amazed with his versatile performance.

Recently, we met the man himself for an exclusive video, where he spilled the beans about Sacred Games 2, his upcoming films and much more. Reacting on the huge success of his series Sacred Games, Nawazuddin said, “I wasn’t here when it got released. I was shooting in Rome. I got to know about the positive responses. After a week of its release, people in Rome too started watching it. With their response, I finally got to know that the series is being accepted and doing well.”

Speaking about the second part, he revealed, “I’m not aware when we will start shooting for it. But we will be starting it really soon.”

Speaking about his interesting line up ahead, Siddiqui revealed us that he will be seen in not one or two but four love story films. Amazing, isn’t it? He quipped, “I will be showing you love stories on the big screen now. I have four films now and all of them are love stories. The name of the films are- Moti Choor Chakna Choor, Photograph, Raat Akeli Hai and there’s one more film. Toh bahut sara pyaar, pyaar, pyaar hai! I’m also finishing up the Thackeray biopic, some patch work is left.”

Well, there’s a lot of interesting things for us and we are sure Nawazuddin Siddiqui will entertain us like never before!