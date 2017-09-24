Hailing from Delhi, the ride to stardom for hunky Gautam Rode was not an easy one. He entered the showbiz with no godfather, but, he became an inspiration for many hopefuls. After having won everyone’s hearts with his sincere performances in many TV serials, Gautam Rode is now all set to win your hearts with an earnest performance in the upcoming film Aksar 2, in which he has been paired opposite the gorgeous Zareen Khan.

Satish Sundaresan of KoiMoi met up with Gautam Rode for an exclusive interview. Here are the excerpts:

Gautam, you have been a superstar of television with serials like Jahan Pyaar Mile, Baa Bahu Aur Baby, Lucky, Saraswatichandra and Maha Kumbh: Ek Rahasaya, Ek Kahani to your credit. Do you feel that you were in a major way instrumental in TV no longer being the idiot box?

I picked the roles which were different. I deliberately took the plunge of picking up different roles. I, very consciously, did not allow myself to be typecast in television.

Looking back, right from your debut serial Jahan Pyaar Mile till Aksar 2, how would you like to describe your journey in one word?

Not in one word, but three words, which are ‘learnt a lot’ (smiles).

You starred in films like Annarth, U, Bomsi & Me, Agyaat, which did not do well at the box office. If today, you had to analyse was to what went wrong with these films, what will that be?

Some films work, while others don’t. Even though I know the craft now, I was not aware of the craft when I started off, as I do not hail from any kind of acting school. I learnt on the sets.

Even though you played the lead in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s famous TV show Saraswatichandra, did you ever discuss the possibilities of doing a film with him?

No (smiles).

How did Aksar 2 happen?

I was doing the serial ‘Suryaputra Karn’, which was getting over. Out of the blue, one day, I got a call from Ananth Mahadevan who expressed his desire to meet me for a film that he was planning out.

Tell us a bit about your character which you play in Aksar 2?

My character in the film is very intriguing and interesting with many layers to it.

Were you apprehensive about Aksar 2 and your image when you said yes to the film?

The film is a suspense thriller and not an erotic thriller. I hope that explains the question.

How is Ananth Mahadevan as a filmmaker?

Great is the word.

Songs have played an important part in Aksar. Do you feel that the same tradition will be continued in Aksar 2 as well?

Two of the songs are really doing well already. Others will also be picking up soon.

Aksar 2 also has the cricketer S Sreesanth making his Bollywood debut. How was your working experience with him?

He is way too cute and a simply guy to work with. Initially, he was a bit apprehensive as he had to speak and act in Hindi.

How was it to work with Zareen Khan as your co-star?

As a person, whatever is there in her heart, she speaks it out. She does not hold herself back. She is a fabulous human being.

Cite three reasons for the audiences to watch Aksar 2?

A good content and well-directed film, the locations of the film and the way its shot and decent performances.