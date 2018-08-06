Bollywood actors John Abraham and Akshay Kumar are one of the finest examples when we talk about friendship in the industry. Not only in personal life but also professionally they share a great bond and chemistry. There super funny chemistry in Garam Masala and Desi Boyz is a proof of it.

Recently, during the promotions of Satyameva Jayate, John expressed his desire to make a Garam Masala 2 with Akshay. He says that the more he watches the first part, the more he feels the urge to be the part of its sequel.

On being asked about the last comedy film he has seen in the recent times, John said, “the last comedy film I saw Golmaal 3, it is one of my most favourite films. I saw Dhamaal and Garam Masala. I loved it. Now when I see Garam Masala, I enjoy it more and I feel Akshay and me should do part 2. The more I see, the more I feel. And even he wants to do it. I spoke to the producer, he said, ‘yes, we will do it.’ That will be the happiest day of my life if we do Garam Masala 2.“

John, who is riding high on the success of his last outing Parmanu: The Story of Pokhran, is now all set for another release this Independence Day. John’s Satyameva Jayate will face a clash with his contemporary and good friend Akshay Kumar’s Gold. When the Jism actor was asked if which film he would love to watch first considering he and Akki are good friends, he said that he would definitely watch Gold but after Satyameva Jayate. “I will tell you very honestly, as a producer there’s enough space for two films on that day. So I don’t think that any film is really suffering. In terms of genres, we are two very different films. Gold is a much larger film, and I will only wish well for Akshay. I will always wish well for him and I can assure that even he wish that my film too does well. But considering Satyameva Jayate is my film, I will it first (laughs),” said John.

Further talking about the comedy genre, the actor said that he’s eagerly waiting to do a comedy film. He said, “I’m dying to do a comedy and I’m going to make an announcement really soon. I love comedy. I love Dhamaal. I want to a mindless comedy where I can enjoy. I love seeing the audiences laugh. Comedy makes people smile and it’s a toughest genre.”