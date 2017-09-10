“I have nothing to hide and I have nothing to fear” – Sanjay Dutt

The two words which defy all the odds and define Bollywood in bold capital letters is ‘Sanjay Dutt’. After having started working in Bollywood ever since he was a child, there has been no looking back for him. Sanjay Dutt, today, stands strong, leaving all his past behind. He is now all set to storm Bollywood with that hunky, lean-mean look in films galore which will release in cinemas soon. Coming up is his much talked about the film titled Bhoomi, in which he plays the father to the Aditi Rao Hydari.

Satish Sundaresan of KoiMoi met up with the legendary Sanjay Dutt for a one-on-one interview.

Sanjay Sir, over a period, one sees that you have a change in attitude. Any specific reason?

You need to understand that I had a burden of a case on my head. The burden has come off now and I feel extremely light. I have nothing to hide. I have nothing to fear.

While everybody was expecting you to come up with the next instalment of Munnabhai, you surprised everyone by announcing Bhoomi.

Raju Hirani had already started working on the biopic and was busy with that. Additionally, he was not happy with the script of Munnabhai, the new one. Bhoomi is a film which I really loved, because this is the genre that I want to be in. It’s an extremely heartfelt story which is absolutely amazing. It’s a beautiful story about a father and daughter. The film is an entertainer and a commercial film. The film has got a message without sounding preachy.

Now that you are coming back to Bollywood, what are you aiming at: critical success or commercial success?

I am a commercial man yaar! I am only going to work in commercial cinemas.

A few months back, we saw the teaser of Munna Bhai Chale America. Is there the next in Munnabhai series happening?

Yes, very much. I think Raju has already started writing it. Presently, he is busy with the last shoot of the biopic. The writing of the film (Munnabhai series) is in the process and hopefully, we will start the film next year.

These days, a lot of emphasis is being put on stuff like the first-day collection, the weekend collection, and likes, which, in turn, puts a lot of pressures on everyone. What’s your take on the whole collection scenario?

I come from a totally different school. For me, if the producer recovers the money that he spent on the film and the public enjoys the film, I’ll be happy and that movie, for me, is a hit film. That’s all I want. The 100 crore and 200 crore clubs never used to happen in our time.

We all know that the whole ‘Bhoomi’ experience for you has been extremely emotional. Was there any one particular scene that really stood out?

The whole film was an emotional moment in itself. Every scene in the film is worth its weight in gold.

Trending :

You have worked with Manisha Koirala in many films. So, how was it when you got to know that she is playing the role of your mother in the biopic?

It was really beautiful to know that Manisha is playing the role of my mother in the biopic. I saw a photograph of hers, which was really amazing. We all know that Manisha is a great actress.

When you were back (freed from jail), did the industry stand by you?

They stood by me in every possible manner. They stood by me even when I was in jail.

There are many rumours floating around about your next film with Omung Kumar being a biopic on Maharaja of Jamnagar. Will you like to throw some light on that?

It’s a huge project. It’s being written and researched. We are working for that.

Have you given your nod to the makers?

Yes, I am doing the film.

When will you start shooting for your next film Saheb Biwi Aur Gangster 3?

I will start shooting for the film from September 26 this year.

Who are your friends right now?

All are my friends. I love everybody.

Is it true that Rani Mukerji will be cast alongside you in the Omung Kumar film?

That you have to ask Omung Kumar!

Ranbir Kapoor’s look for the biopic was amazing. What do you think?

He is fantastic.

Were you approached to do a cameo in the film?

No.

Have you seen any portion/s of the film?

No, I haven’t seen anything. I don’t want to see the film till the first copy is out.

Is it true that your upcoming film Todbaaz with Girish Mallik, is about the rehabilitation of the Fidaayeens through cricket?

Yes. Very much. The protagonist in the film fights for the young Fidaayeens and tries to rehabilitate them.