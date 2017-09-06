After having won everyone’s hearts and attention with his brilliant looks and equally brilliant acting skills, the TV land’s superstar Sidhant Gupta is now all set to storm the silver screen with his golden presence in Bhoomi, one of the most awaited films of the season. A self-confessed hardcore and diehard fan of Sanjay Dutt, Sidhant Gupta considers himself to be more than lucky to have got an opportunity to work along with the superstar Sanjay Dutt.

Satish Sundaresan of KoiMoi met up with the extremely good looking and super talented Sidhant Gupta for an exclusive interview. Here are the excerpts:

Sidhant, with the release of Bhoomi just around the corner, are you nervous or excited?



Anxious! Just one word which describes it all.

When did you get to know about you doing Bhoomi?



I remember when I met Omung sir in his office; I could see it in his eyes that he needs me for this role. Post that, a look test happened with Aditi. And that’s what set the ball rolling!

What was your first reaction when you got to know about you doing Bhoomi?

It was more of a self-encouragement moment for me.

How has been the transition from being a TV superstar to a film hero?

The transition has been extremely encouraging and superb.

You got to work with none other than superstar Sanjay Dutt. How was your first meeting with Sanjay Dutt?

Needless to say that it was extremely intimidating. But, he made me so very comfortable. He never treated me like a newcomer. One day, he called me and congratulated me on the phone for full ten minutes after he saw the footage of the song ‘Will you marry me’ and told me how good I was in the song. He did it only to encourage me as he felt that I deserved it. Stuff like these makes you feel extremely confident about your work and you get encouraged to do more work. I immediately told him that this was my ever first phone call for my encouragement, which I will never forget. In a nutshell, Sanjay Dutt is that sweet, friendly giant.

Since you have worked with Sanjay Dutt so closely in the film, you will be the best person to tell us as to what is it about Sanjay Dutt that makes the whole world be in awe of him?

I have met a lot of actors and other people from the industry. But, in the case of Sanjay Dutt, it’s his aura that talks to you. I am being extremely honest when I say that. I had only heard about his aura, but, I experienced it first hand when I met him. When he was giving his first shot before the camera, he just looked up there and… Oh My God! That look is simply unforgettable not just by me, but, by everyone present there! I just cannot express myself in words.

What’s your role in Bhoomi?

The film is basically a revenge drama, wherein I play the role of a doctor who is happy and has a romantic angle with Aditi Rao Hydari. Beyond this, I am restricted to talk about anything else. The way Omung sir has shot the film; there is a lot of freshness in it. And I am glad that I am a part of this film.

Were there any memorable moment’s while shooting for the film?

Watching Sanjay Dutt perform in front of the camera tops all my memorable moments of the film.

We believe that your sleep is your priceless possession. Since the shooting of Bhoomi required late nights, how did you manage it?

Do not forget that fact that I come from a TV background, which is nothing less and short of an army training (laughs). I have shot for days and nights non-stop when I was doing TV. You can ask any of my production guys about my working style. Even if I was required to shoot for 20 hours non-stop, I was always game for it! So, when it comes to working, I forget who I am and where I come from. Acting is something that I love doing and I want to do all my life.

Bhoomi’s posters are one of the hard hitting posters which we have seen in a long time. What was your first reaction when you first saw the poster?

As I told you before, the first shot of the film which Sanjay Dutt gave remained etched in my memory. And when I saw the poster, I was like ‘Oh My God’; I just visualized the poster in front of me! (smiles).

Since you had participated in ‘Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa’, dancing in Bhoomi must have been a cakewalk for you. What say?

(Laughs heartily). Not really. There were lots of efforts put in. Even after I did ‘Jhalak…’, I just did not stop at that. I continued dancing because I knew where I was headed to and these skills would surely help me in the long run.

How was it to work with the stunning Aditi Rao Hydari in the film?

She is an extremely pretty girl, who is very dedicated and good at her job.

Now that you are in movies, will you work in a TV serial if offered?

Right now, I am focusing more on my film career.

Looking back, after having represented J &K in the national level under-14 cricket, under-17 swimming, and under-19 basketball, and also having an unfulfilled dream of becoming a pilot, are there any regrets?

Honestly speaking, I have lived my life the way I wanted to live. So, no regrets whatsoever.

Do the two songs from Bhoomi viz., ‘Lag Ja Gale’ and ‘Will You Marry Me’ a mild or strong giveaway of your character in the film?

In one way, it’s somewhere in between. That’s all I can say at this moment.

Not many TV celebs become successful in the film industry, except for Shah Rukh Khan, Sushant Singh Rajput and a couple of others. What’s your strategy to carry the legacy of their success?

I do get inspiration from all the names that you have just mentioned. I like when people underestimate me. It gives me the kick to perform much, much better.

How much importance do you give to fitness in life especially since you come from a sports background?

Even when I was doing television shows and I was shooting for 15 to 16 hours non-stop, I would not miss my workout. Whenever I get a chance to dance, I always make it a point to dance and hone my dancing skills. I also practice martial arts. I always like to be on my toes always. It’s been 20 days since I started training with the guy who happens to be the personal trainer of Hrithik Roshan and Ranbir Kapoor.

If you were a common man, why would you watch Bhoomi: because of it being Sanjay Dutt’s comeback film or it stars the TV hunk, Sidhant Gupta?

I am extremely honest when I say that it will be purely because of Sanjay Dutt.

Is it true that even before the release of Bhoomi, you had already bagged two outstanding projects?

Yes, I have. I just cannot comment on anything beyond this. I would request you to wait for a few days for the announcement to be made.