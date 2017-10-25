Comedian turned actor Kapil Sharma was present at the trailer launch event of his upcoming movie, Firangi. Present also were his co-stars Ishita Dutta and Monica Gill. The event was also graced by the legend Gurdaas Maan and the director duo, Abbas & Mastan, who gave Kapil his first break in Bollywood.

Kapil, who was seen in Kis Kis Ko Pyaar Karoon, has been in the news for all the wrong reasons. After his tiff with comedian Sunil Grover, several news about Kapil started doing the rounds. At the trailer launch, Kapil opened his heart out to the media and made some confessions. Have a look:

Kapil talks about his mid-air fight with Sunil Grover:

“I actually wanted to talk about this incident. Several things were written, when I came back from Australia, I was actually upset. Meri ek problem hai jab main pareshaan hota hu na toh main thodha… I am from Punjab na, thoda bahut aise hojata hai. I was actually upset with several things. When you have such a big team, you have to manage everything but I agree that I am too bad at it. But I would like to say that I didn’t had any fight with Sunil (Grover). I love him aur mujhe best logo ke sath kaam karna acha lagta hai. Jab main Comedy Circus karta tha, that time I recommended Sunil’s name. I will tell you what exactly happened. When we reached Australia, my mood was bad from day 1. Things go wrong with you when you are involved in several things at a time… like I was shooting for the film and one of our artists passed away during the shoot. Hum 9 saal se ek dusre ko jaante hai aur 5 saal se sath me kaam kar rahe hai, Sunil is my favourite artist. Mere jagah agar Sunil hota toh main ek baar jaake usko jarur puchta ki tujhe 5 saalon me kabhi aisa dekha nahi mene, tu itna weird behave kyu kar raha hai? Toh shayad kuch bhi nahi hota. Khair abhi bhi kuch nahi hua, I love him. I know he will see this interview… I love him! There was a lot of pressure on me.”

Kapil talks about the rumours of Shah Rukh Khan leaving the Kapil Sharma Show angrily:

“When I completed the shoot of my film, I started reading the news about myself. I went in depression after I read everything. But it’s true that negativity is sold easily. I started getting anxiety attacks. I miss my team a lot, I can’t detach from people easily. Speaking about Shah Rukh sir, he was expected to come at 7pm and I reached at 2pm on the sets. At 8pm I suddenly felt that I won’t be able to shoot the episode. Back to back shoots started getting cancelled, some people try to understand and some people spread rumours. Like Anil Kapoor sir toh unko laga ki nahi yaar tu nahi kar payega, koi baat nahi… next time aayenge duphara. They supported me. Shah Rukh sir came back again to meet me on the next day, he made me understand that I should take a break. Then I realised that I need some rest. I took a break and went to Bangalore for the treatment. When I came back, I started locked myself in the room and started drinking alcohol. Why did I do this? Even I don’t know. I can’t handle things. I will still take 2-3months to recover.”

Kapil talks about patching up with Sunil:

“I had messaged him for the trailer launch. I wanted him to launch it. But unka shayad show hai Canada me toh vo waha pe the. Yaha hote toh shayad jarur aate.”

Kapil opens up on making a comeback with the Kapil Sharma Show team:

“Jarur! I think we should do a show together because I think if we are together, then we are powerful. Everyone has their own style, Sunil is the master of disguise. If you people meet Sunil then you ask him about it. During the show, I was always curious to know about what Sunil will be doing in the episode. I am waiting to work with them again.”

Kapil on his relationship and fallout with Preeti Simoes:

When a journalist asked Kapil about his fallout with Preeti Simoes, he quipped, “Very nice question. No comments! (Laughs) I had a good relation with Priti and it’s still there. It’s not always about break ups, relationships and affairs. I will say that mujhme bahut saari kamiya hai. Kabhi kabhi bade decisions main aisehi le leta hu, aur kabhi choti baatein hai jo main decide nahi kar pata hu. But I still have great rapo with her.”