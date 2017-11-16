Tanishk Bagchi is a film music composer, who has given us some great songs like Baarish from Half Girlfriend, the title track of Badrinath Ki Dulhania to name a few. His songs are loved by everyone, be it a love song or a party one! He has also composed and recreated some iconic numbers, and he received mixed reactions from the masses. His recent song Hawa Hawai 2.0 in Vidya Balan’s Tumhari Sulu is a recreated version of Sridevi’s Hawa Hawai, and he has done full justice with the song.

Recently, we interacted with the man himself where he spoke about his upcoming projects, current music scenario and challenges he faces while composing a song.

Excerpts from the interview:

1. What are your thoughts on the current music scenario of Bollywood since many remakes are being made? So how do you look at this?

The current music scene is actually going good because we have lots of originals, as well as recreated songs, coming up and they are doing well. The audience seems to enjoy all sorts of genres here.

I have done originals songs like Baarish from Half Girlfriend, the title track of Badrinath Ki Dulhania, Sweety Tera Drama and at the same time soulful songs like Bolna. Honestly, most of my recreated tracks are soaring high on charts with each day like Mere Rashke Qamar, The Humma Song, Tamma Tamma, Tu Cheez Badi Hai, Raat Baaki and lots. Music in both these spaces has worked for me.

2. You have recreated many old songs in the recent past. So how challenging it is for you to make it sound better than the original one? Is there a constant pressure on you every time to compose an old song?

Both originals and recreated tracks take an equal amount of hard work and effort. All I know is that you have to have honesty and original ideas while working on any song.

Trending :

3. Your recent songs Raat Baaki, Hawa Hawai 2.0 or Mere Rashke Qamar- which was the most difficult song to recreate?

All these songs were popular and iconic yesteryear songs. Even without the recreation, people were still aware of them. That makes it even more challenging as I had to change the entire song mood of all these songs. One feels a slight pressure to meet the expectations and bring the demand for the song on par with its original composition.

4. Many a time, audiences have mixed reaction to certain songs. Like your song, Humma Humma received mixed reactions from everyone. So does it affect you in any way?

The only reaction I get from people is when I go to a club or any party or wedding and all I hear is screams and shouts and the youths of today and yesterday enjoying my tracks. That motivates me to work more.

5. What’s next on the platter?

There is Saif Ali Khan’s starrer Bazaar movie up next. There are a lot more projects in the pipeline but it’s too soon to talk about it.