Chillam Rapper Rossh Exclusive: A.R. Rahman & Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan Are My Favourite Musicians

Rossh is a professional rapper based out in New Delhi and he is popularly known for his hit songs – Coco Channel and Chillam. His song Chillam was his debut song which has crossed 9 million views on YouTube. His song was well received by his fans!

Besides this, Rossh had also composed the title track Goosebumps from Jackie Chan and Sonu Sood starring film, Kung Fu Yoga. He has also penned lyrics for many super hit Hindi and Punjabi pop songs. The talented rapper has now come up with a new song named Stuff and it has garnered 2 million views on YouTube.

Recently, Koimoi.com caught up with the Indian Rapper and spoke about his new track, inspiration behind his songs, his thoughts on the current music scenario and much more!

1. Tell us something about the kind of work you have done in the past, just to give a brief about your work to the audiences.

My debut track was Chillam. I also did the Indian Army Track for 9XM. It is called Salaam Haq Se. I have also done tracks for Fazilpuria – Million Dollar, Jimmy Choo, Lakk. A few more of my tracks include Punjabi songs like Coco Chanel, Koka Piece as well as Kung Fu Yoga’s title track Goosebump. My latest single is called Stuff.

2. Your song Chillam grabbed many eyeballs when it had released. And now with Stuff, do you think your fans will get something new and fresh?

Yes of course! It is a peppy club track that’s got a lot of groove and swing. Chillam was an underground kind of track with a dark feel to it. Stuff is more of a commercial track with a loud video.

3. How has the response you have received so far for your song Stuff?

The response so far has been amazing, especially responses from my fans and friends. I have not received a single bad comment so far and that feels really good. I am happy that people are enjoying my music and I have been getting personal appreciation messages from fans on social media every day.

4. You have worked previously in Kung Fu Yoga. So are there any plans to debut in Bollywood industry anytime soon?

Yes of course! If I get a good offer at a good time, I will definitely grab it!

5. Who do you look up to as an inspiration in the industry?

I listen to Drake and Wiz Khalifa a lot. Their music production, creativity, and quality are at another level. They inspire me a lot.

6. What are your thoughts on the current music scenario? Do you think the style of music has changed over the years?

I think the scenario has changed a lot. People are very inclined towards beat based tracks and rap. As a consequence, music producers have also changed their production style and are producing more RnB and Trance music.

7. Who is your favourite composer/rapper?

My two favourite musicians are A.R. Rahman and Nusrat Ji

8. What’s next?

I am currently working on more commercial songs. I am eyeing Bollywood projects and have already created enough beat based songs.