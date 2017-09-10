She is gorgeous, she is ethereal and she is definitely for real. We are indeed talking the celestial beauty Aditi Rao Hydari. Meeting her is always a dream come true for all those who simply get bowled by her looks and her acting skills. She is now all set to steal your hearts with her looks and at the same time, make you emotional with a heartfelt performance in the most awaited film Bhoomi, which happens to be Sanjay Dutt’s most awaited comeback film.

Satish Sundaresan of KoiMoi met up with Aditi Rao Hydari for an interview. Here are the excerpts:

Aditi, what was your first reaction when you got to know about you have been selected in Bhoomi?

I felt and still feel really blessed and lucky. It’s a very divine kind of feeling. The six years I have been in Bollywood, it was without any kind of backing. I always consider myself blessed. Even though people say that there is a lot of potential in me that is waiting to be tapped, I take that as a compliment. Everybody, who has worked with me, has worked with me because of the talent that I bring to the table.

Were there any specific preparations that you did for Bhoomi? Considering it’s Sanjay Dutt’s comeback film, all the eyes will be trained on this film…

No film for me is ‘yet another film’. Every film is special and every character is special. Since I have not grown up in the filmy background, being in front of the camera is magic for me. There is some magic that happens between ‘action’ and ‘cut’, where you become a character and feel what the character is feeling. I feel that one cannot prepare for feelings and emotions. But the one preparation that did happen for Bhoomi was for some of the action sequences and water sequences, as I am very claustrophobic.

Everywhere the film is known to be a film that’s about the father- daughter relationship. In such a scenario, why this film has been named Bhoomi?

That’s a good question. It’s my first title role and I am really very happy. It is a story of a girl named ‘Bhoomi’. The name has been chosen amazingly, because ‘Bhoomi’ means earth. The way the earth nurtures you and you too nurture the earth, likewise, the daughter nurtures the family and the father and vice versa.

What role do the songs play in the film?

The songs take the film’s narrative forward. No song in the film has been forced upon.

You are working with Sidhant Gupta who makes his debut in the film. How was it to work with him?

He is a fantastic actor. I wish him all the very best for a bright future ahead. It was smooth working with him, even though my interaction with him in the film is very little, but, very important.

What’s your favourite track/s from the film?

It has to be ‘Will you marry me’ and ‘Daag’.

Were there any most memorable moment/s while shooting for the film?

All my scenes shooting with Sanjay (Dutt) sir. The emotional scenes with him were really very memorable. Even the ‘nok-jhonk’ scenes were fun to work with. The moment Sanju sir puts his hand on your head, you feel so blessed and divine.

Can Bhoomi be termed as your career defining film?

It will be very presumptuous for me to say that. I would rather have other people to say that.

If you were, to sum up Bhoomi in one word or sentence, how will you do that?

Bhoomi, for me, is the film about the universal bond between a father and a daughter.