Even though the superlatively talented Divya Dutta absolutely needs no introduction, still, if one had to describe her, then, the synonyms which would aptly describe her would be ‘natural actress’, ‘powerhouse of talent’, ‘effortless performer’… the list is practically endless. Recently, she won an award at the ‘Powerbrand Awards’, which has been touted as Bollywood film journalists and film makers’ award.

Satish Sundaresan of KoiMoi caught up with the ‘simply sweet’ Divya Dutta for a quick interview. Here are the excerpts:

What’s your say on the ‘Powerbrand Awards’?

I feel that ‘Powerbrand Awards’ is a beginning in itself. It’s very different from the rest of the awards. It’s not a typical awards function. I would like to congratulate the organisers for having conceived such a unique awards platform.

What was your reaction when you were chosen for the film Fanney Khan?

It felt and still feels really great.

What’s your role in the film?

You will be seeing me playing the role of Anil Kapoor’s wife. I am paired opposite him for the first time.

You have worked with Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra earlier as well…

As far as Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra is concerned, I started off my career with him, in ad commercials. Be it Delhi- 6 or Bhaag Milkha Bhaag, working with him has always been a delight. This (Fanney Khan) is my third film with Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra. I am really looking forward to some beautiful magic with this film.

How was the experience shooting with Anil Kapoor?

I think that he is such a bundle of energy and is very positive all the time.

There is a lot of buzz about his look in the film…

Not just on his looks, I have seen him working equally hard on his role and all the other aspects as well. It’s really great to have a co-star like Anil Kapoor.

Is there anything extraordinary about your role that we will get to see in Fanney Khan, which we have not seen before?

I always like and try to give an extra edge to my role in any film. And I am sure, if my heart likes it, even the audiences will like it as well.