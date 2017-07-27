Akshay Kumar Is Eager To Screen Toilet: Ek Prem Katha for PM Modi

Akshay Kumar’s forthcoming film Toilet Ek Prem Katha is inspired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Swachh Bharat Abhiyaan and the actor is eager to screen it for the PM.

Actors Akshay Kumar, Anupam Kher, Bhumi Pednekar and Divyendu Sharma addressed the press in Mumbai on Thursday ahead of the film’s release. When asked if he has any plans to specially screen it for Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Akshay replied, “I’d love to but he looks after the whole country which is more important than watching a film.” The actor further informed that they have already applied for tax exemption for the film.

What motivates him for films like Toilet and Padman which think about society and especially women? Akshay said, “I have a wife, a mother, a sister, a mother-in-law and a daughter. We stay together. So I am surrounded by women. Padman speaks about sanitary pads which is a huge tabooed subject. It’s a very sad thing that 91 percent of Indian women are unable to use sanitary pads as they can’t afford it.”

Bhumi, the film’s lead actress was asked why she chooses subjects which inspire women. Bhumi replied, “I feel extremely lucky. You don’t always get such opportunities. I have grown up in a very socially aware environment. From a very young age we were taught our responsibilities towards our society and country. So I naturally have this affinity to choose films which are entertaining and at the same time have a message, leaves some sort of an impact on the society. I just want to thank the makers of the film for taking me in it.”

Akshay didn’t lose this opportunity to pull his co-star’s legs and said, “Bhumi is a boxer. Her last film she did on heavyweight boxing and this one is lighthearted.”

A song from the film allegedly shows stalking. When quizzed on that, Akshay Kumar replied, “It’s just a character. That’s it. These days films show so many things. My character was just trying to take a photograph of her (Bhumi’s character). There is a little bit of you can say wrong to itself but saari safai toh main nahi dikha sakta. My house didn’t have a toilet which was even worse.”

To this, Anupam Kher added, “To show good in the character, sometimes you need to show bad. The transformation is very important. I think the character becomes something different by the end of the film.”

Toilet: Ek Prem Katha is a quirky titled for a film. Why this title? Akshay Kumar answered, “The credit for this goes to the writers Siddharth and Garima. They were waiting with the script for four and half years and approaching people. But nobody selected this film. I requested Neeraj Pandey saying that I want to do this film. The film was initially titled Sandas Ek Prem Katha and then it was changed to toilet. I would like to say that this is a love story between Keshav and Jaya. Toilet plays the backdrop. It’s based on a true story.”

Directed by Shree Narayan Singh, Toilet: Ek Prem Katha releases on 11th August.