22 Days: Here’s What Actor-Director Shiivam Tiwari Has To Say About Clashing With Manmarziyaan & Mitron At The Box Office

Started as an assistant director, Shiivam Tiwari has worked for several TV serials and films. After trying his luck in direction, he also made it to acting. He has worked as an actor in regional films. Now, Shiivam is all set to make his Bollywood debut as an actor and director with 22 Days.

“I always wanted to make it to Bollywood”, says Shiivam. He said that he has always enjoyed doing both acting and direction. Without any support, Shiivam thinks that it’s very difficult to make it in this industry and then survive the storm.

Recently, we met the actor-director, where he spoke about his upcoming film 22 Days and his journey. His film 22 Days which is a bold, beautiful and thriller story is all set to hit the theatres on September 14, 2018. Since his film is clashing with two films, Manmarziyaan and Mitron at the box office, we asked him about what he thinks on the same. Well surprisingly, Shiivam has an interesting answer for this. He said, “Wherever there is a race, there will be competition! So yes there is a competition. But the point is if there’s no competition, it won’t be fun. If you are playing cricket, then the baller should be powerpacked, only then a batsman will enjoy his job! I’m quite confident about my batting, no worries about the baller now. (Smiles).”

Apart from Shiivam, several singers like Shaan, Aditya Narayan, Palak Muchhal and Ankit Tiwari too are associated with the film. There are some beautiful songs in the film which will give a feel good feeling.

The Film Stars Shiivam Tiwari, Kritika Mishra, Sophiya Singh, Hemant Pandey, Raj Kumar Kanojia, Kirti Singh and Rahul Dev, and is produced by Mauritius based businessman, Adhir S Gunness.