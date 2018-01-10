The first glimpse of the movie is the trailer which is a small part of the film that makes you wait for the movie. Well, some trailer’s give out the whole idea of the movie while some of them keep you hooked till the end which makes you think that you need to watch the movie to know more.

This year there were a number of movies trailers that made us go WOW! Let’s take a look at the list of trailers:

Kaabil

It is an organic progression of the first trailer where Hrithik Roshan’s Rohan and Yami Gautam’s Sue were seen as a couple so much in love. Here, they woo each other once again before getting married. Their life, despite the fact that they are both visually impaired, is idyllic. They have their love and number of dreams. Everything comes crashing down when Yami is taken away cruelly from Hrithik. It is not God’s doing, it is a man’s. When the law fails him, Hrithik decides to use his own devices.This one had to be on our list!

Bareilly Ki Barfi

This trailer was launched to make us ROFL. The ‘Yummiest’ trailer of the year because it gave a perfect gist of the characters of the three main leads, Ayushmann Khurrana, Kriti Sanon and Rajkummar Rao. The first few seconds of the trailer gives the perfect description of Kriti Sanon’s character. She lives in Bareilly, she does break dance, watches English movies and doesn’t hold on to her virginity. After watching the three minutes long trailer, we must say, Kriti Sanon, is everywhere in the film. In the words of Kriti, her character is that of a girl living in Bareilly but doing things on her own terms. She is someone who is quite bratty and always ready to question the basic norms.

Shubh Mangal Saavdhan

Maintaining the thin line between vulgar humour and slapstick comedy, the makers of the film managed to bring forth the problem of sexual disorders in a humorous yet decent manner. The punch lines and the symbolicism used are spot on and the trailer had everything to make movie lovers wait for this one. The one moment of the trailer which we found really amusing is when Bhumi’s mother in the film explains her the significance of the wedding night while narrating her the quintessential childhood tale of Alibaba and Chalees Chor.

From massively elegant sets to eye-catching colourful costumes Padmavat has each trademark of an SLB film. Deepika Padukone as Rani Padmavati is one of the most beautifully portrayed women ever in Bollywood. Ranveer Singh is as menacing in the trailer as he looked in the first look. Shahid Kapoor is a surprise package drooling our hearts away with his raw look.The trailer’s background score was also a treat as every Sanjay Leela Bhansali movie. The master, SLB, himself has composed the music for the film. the fans went bizarre and the internet broke with this trailer.

Haseena Parker

Shraddha Kapoor stole the show with her transformation. The movie didn’t do well at the box office but people were definitely intrigued by the trailer. Shraddha was quite impressive while playing the younger and vulnerable Haseena as well as the older mafioso matriarch whereas Siddhanth was too good as Dawood Ibrahim with his sharp suits, slicked back hair and an aggressive demeanor.

Padman

Only Khiladi Kumar can come up with something like this. Showing a serious subject with giving it a humorous twist, is not everybody’s cup of tea! In the trailer, we can see that how Akshay Kumar struggles to revolutionize the concept of menstrual hygiene in small-town India by creating a low-cost sanitary napkins machine and pads. Akshay Kumar nailed it with this one! Well, the movie is releasing on 25th Jan and we are definitely waiting to watch it!

Jagga Jasoos

The almost-three-minute-long video unfolds the story bit by bit and ends on an intriguing note. The mystery sees Ranbir play a teenager in search of his missing father. A musical in its narrative, Jagga sings and tells the story of his heart due to his speaking disorder. Katrina as Shruti becomes a partner in crime for Jagga’s mysterious journey.

Tiger Zinda Hai

The major difference this time is the director, moving from Kabir Khan the sequel has Ali Abbas Zafar leading it. The trailer shows how this man has not just taken over the driving seat but is on his way to reach the finish line in no time. From filming in the cold weather of Austria to the hot climate of Liwa desert in Abu Dhabi, the picturization of it was amazing.

Baahubali 2

Apart from “Salman ki shaadi kab hogi?” every Bollywood buff was waiting for an answer for “Kattappa ne Baahubali ko kyun maara?” Baahubali 2 came in at a time when Bollywood needed a hit and rest is history. An adrenaline pumped trailer with thumping music raised the already sky-high expectations for the film.

Ittefaq

In the two-minute trailer, it can be seen that two murders happened on one night and there are two suspects, Sonakshi and Sidharth. The trailer is quite intriguing as it tells the story from two perspectives. The story shows three sides – Vikram, Maya and the truth. A perfect glimpse of the movie!

Newton

The trailer is beyond amazing. The movie is about a rookie government clerk who is assigned to conduct elections in conflict-ridden jungles of Chhattisgarh. Despite the fear of Naxalite attacks, the film highlights the predicament of an idealistic youth against the world’s pragmatism and cynicism. Moved by the difference in the Indian Constitution’s preamble and the reality of our times. The trailer got us hooked literally! Yes, Rajkumar never fails to impress us!

