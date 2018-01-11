They say music creates a spiritual connection between the composer and the aficionado! Music is that drug which can make us laugh or weep as it touches our soul.

Bollywood proudly boasts of some great musicians, who have enthralled us with their beautiful composition in the past and continues to do so. Not all films succeed commercially, yet they leave a mark on our hearts with their music! A film often becomes a musical hit, days ahead of its release and its great music draws the audience to the theatres.

This year was not any different. Bollywood gave us quite a bunch of songs which left a mark in our hearts. Many of these songs were sung by the very talented female singers of our film industry.

Here’s a look at nominations for Best Playback Singers (Female) 2017:

Parineeti Chopra – Maana Ke Hum Yaar Nahin – Meri Pyaari Bindu

With the husky texture of her unconventional voice, Parineeti Chopra debuted her long-awaited dream to sing with Maana Ke Hum Yaar Nahin from Meri Pyaari Bindu. She stole our heart away with her melodious voice. She added her own charm to the song, which sounds a lot like a ghazal. This song has to be on our list.

Meghna Mishra – Main Kaun Hoon and Nachde Fira – Secret Superstar

The songs Main Kaun Hoon and Nachde Fira sung by 16-year-old Meghna Mishra is one of the best of the year. Her voice is enough to soothe your mood and you would surely get lost in the song.

Sunidhi Chauhan – Zinda – Naam Shabana

This motivational song beautifully song by Sunidhi Chauhan definitely gave you the motivation to take on the year. If you are having a bad day, this song is definite to give you all the positivity you need to make it better.

Shashaa Tirupati-Kanha -Shubh Mangal Savdhaan

No one could have sung this song better than Shashaa Tirupati. It’s a perfect song to listen on a rainy day with its soothing music and touching lyrics. It’s a fusion of rock music with a desi touch.

Madhushree – Kanha Soja Zara – Bahubali 2: The Conclusion

Being a dub song from a regional language into Hindi, Madhushree did a perfect job with this song. After the release, there was no looking back for this song. This is one of the best devotional songs in Bollywood in the recent years. Prabhas and Anushka definitely added to the charm of the song.