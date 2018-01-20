A film’s success usually depends on three of the most vital ingredients that are pillars of film making. A good script, some terrific performances and few excellent soundtracks are enough to provide the necessary kick start to any film today. This Koimoi’s Audience Poll is about few playlist-topping music albums of 2017.

With 2017 being a testimony to some groovy, peppy, high octane numbers on one hand, and some soothing melodious romantic tracks on the other, we at Koimoi list down last year’s eight of the best music albums that set all dance floors on fire and pepped up each happening party in the town and amplified the footfall of discotheques and the regular bistro-bars!

1. Raees:

With hit songs like Zalima and Laila in the album, this was a must entry in the list. No one name can be given credit for the music of this film because every song of the film had a different music director to give credit to.

2. Jagga Jasoos:

A mixture of fun and emotional songs, this music album won hearts last year. The man behind this beautiful mix of songs is none other than Pritam Chakraborty and penned by the very talented Amitabh Bhattacharya.

3. Secret Superstar:

A classic album consisting of the best songs of the year was definitely Secret Superstar. Meghna Mishra’s voice added with the soulful music of Amit Tridevi truely created magic.

4. Badrinath Ki Dulhania:

Peppy songs and a super hit remix made this album one of the most popular from last year. The powerful Jodi of Amaal Mallik and Tanishk Bagchi are behind this very successful music album.

5. Jab Harry Met Sejal :

If Jab Harry Met Sejal is one of your favourite music albums from last year, you should thank Pritam Chakraborty for giving you such soothing songs. Relatable lyrics is also one of the prime USP of this album.

6. Bareilly Ki Barfi:

If you are a sucker for lyrics with a mix of Hindi and Urdu in it, this album from last year must have been your favourite. A perfect balance of party as well as romantic numbers makes this album one of the best for music lovers.

7. Half Girlfriend:

Comprising mostly of slow paced tracks, this album had an array of music directors to give credit for such beautiful music. This mix of different lyricists and music directors worked in favour of the film. Take any song from the album be it Baarish or Tu Thodi Der it will definitely zen you up.

8. Kaabil:

Every time we hear the name of this movie, there is something that makes us automatically hum it title track, so you know how much love this album got. The album is a perfect mix to suit your different moods. Music of this album is by Rajesh Roshan, who has truly done a good job with this one.