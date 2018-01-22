In the year 2017, we saw several big films as well as small films. But surprisingly, the biggies didn’t work at the box office and small films did wonders.

We have listed down a few films below, vote from our nominations and let us know your favourite film of 2017.

Check it out:

Kaabil

Kaabil was the first big film of 2017 and it literally stole our hearts with its amazing content. In the film, we saw Hrithik Roshan and Yami Gautam essaying the role of a blind couple and they did it so perfectly! Their chemistry in the film was so up to the mark. Everything in the film was on-point and director Sanjay Gupta did a fabulous job!

Hindi Medium

Hindi Medium was full of laughter and lessons. Irrfan Khan and Saba Qamar’s chemistry was unusual and quirky! They successfully managed to tickle our funny bones in this film. Director Saket Chowdhary did a complete justice with the film and Hindi Medium also won the Best Film (popular) Filmfare award.

Toilet: Ek Prem Katha

Taboo? Err…what’s that? Nothing is impossible for Akshay Kumar! The film was about Swachh Bharat Abhiyaan and the use of toilets, but the makers had shown this concept by adding a little humour and making it entertaining for the audience. Just like its quirky title, Akshay Kumar and Bhumi Pednekar’s on-screen chemistry was unusual and fresh!

Bareilly Ki Barfi

Bareilly Ki Barfi was a sweet film with a romantic twist. This Kriti Sanon, Ayushmann Khurrana and Rajkummar Rao starrer film was quite an entertainer. The direction of Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari was outstanding and even the dialogues were hilarious. This film proved out to be a sleeper hit and the audience loved watching the film.

Shubh Mangal Saavdhan

Yet again after Dum Laga Ke Haisha, Ayushmann Khurrana and Bhumi Pednekar impressed us with their fabulous chemistry in Shubh Mangal Saavdhan. The interesting highlight in this film is how they deal with Ayushmann’s erectile dysfunction problem with so much of humour.

Baahubali 2: The Conclusion

Just like its first part, Baahubali 2: The Conclusion was huge and grand! SS Rajamouli raised his own bar with this magnum opus. This historic film won many hearts by its high octane action sequences and VFX. Undoubtedly, Prabhas and Anushka Shetty’s chemistry stole the thunder with their old school kind of romance. We definitely want such films in future!

Secret Superstar

Secret Superstar is a gem that Advait Chandan has gifted to the industry. This is one of the best films so far when it comes to essay mother-daughter relationship. Apart from them, even Raj Arjun’s performance in the film will send chills down your spine. Every frame, every second of this movie is a heart-stealer and Aamir Khan’s performance is like a cherry on the cake!

Golmaal Again

The Golmaal franchise can never disappoint us! This ensemble cast film was a laughter riot. This time we got to see something different from Rohit Shetty. We usually see cars flying in a Rohit Shetty film but this time, we saw books flying in Golmaal Again. Apart from being a horror film, this film also has some amazing and entertaining one-liners!

Fukrey Returns

Just like Fukrey, Fukrey Returns too proved to be one helluva a ride! The first part was a sleeper-hit and it was fun watching the fukras. Fukrey Returns was one of the super-entertaining movies and director Mrighdeep Lamba has retained the magic of the first part. This film was one of best comedies of 2017.

Tiger Zinda Hai

Last but not the least, Tiger Zinda Hai roared like a Tiger at the box office. Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif’s chemistry was unmissable! We saw their magic on-screen after 5 years and we must say that director Ali Abbas Zafar justified their characters very nicely. Tiger Zinda Hai was a sequel to Kabir Khan’s Ek Tha Tiger. The story was well-carried in this part. Tiger Zinda Hai was the film that our industry needed very badly! The year 2017 ended on an amazing note with this Salman-Katrina starrer film!