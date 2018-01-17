2017 had seen many content-driven films which were applauded by film critics as well as the audience. The audience has started appreciating content and themes over big production and names. With such movies emerged some actors who gave note-worthy performances and this Koimoi’s Audience Poll is about them.

While some actors showed immense transformation for their character while the others amazed us with their acting power. We have compiled a list of all the actors who made a difference with their acting and left us speechless.

Let’s take a look at this list of actors who made a difference:

Nawazuddin Siddiqui – Haraamkhor

Ah! What can we say about Nawaz. He has given many mind-blowing performances in past. It was a complete delight to watch Haraamkhor for those who admire the genius Nawazuddin. The film was solely on his shoulders. We watch his movies to know what he can do and what more is he capable of.

Nawazuddin Siddiqui – Babumoshai Bandookbaaz

Nawaz keeps raising the bar of expectations because of his superb acting! He was fully immersed into his role and the way he portrayed the character of a contract killer. As we all know, he’s better off with dark roles and he rocked this one too. Though the story was not up to the mark, his performance was surely the silver lining.

Rajkummar Rao – Trapped

Vikramaditya Motwane’s stirring thriller released a year too late, but with a Hitchcock’ian treatment and a nerve-wrecking brutal performance by Rajkummar. This can be easily called one of the best thrillers to come out of Bollywood. Rajkummar never fails to amaze us with his work. No wonder he’s the man!

Trending

Rajkummar Rao – Newton

If 2017 were to be called a solitary actor’s year, it would have to be Rajkummar. With as many as six diametrically different films releasing, his Newton was amongst the most talked films of the year. It was also India’s official entry to the Oscars. The style with Rajkummar pulled off this role was commendable.

Arjun Rampal – Daddy

Arjun Rampal gave his blood and sweat for this one and it could be definitely seen on screen. Though we had never seen Arjun in a dark and gritty avatar like this before, there is no doubt it was that one thing that stood out in the film and was appreciated by all!

Irrfan Khan – Hindi Medium

Irrfan Khan can easily be called as the torchbearer of content-driven cinema in India. He started the year with Hindi Medium portraying his crackling chemistry with Saba Qamar. The movie was much more than sending a message, Irrfan nailed it like always.

Which one did you like the most? Vote for your favorite!