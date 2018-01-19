What makes a Bollywood celebrity a top fashion icon? Her ability to dauntlessly follow fashion without fixing or adhering to a particular style. Be it a short-term fashion wave that fades away soon or fashion that stays for longer than a year.

The looks that these divas follow in the movie are very noticeable. Let’s take a look at some of these fashion divas:

Alia Bhatt – Badrinath Ki Dulhania

Alia Bhatt’s role is that she a small town girl with a chirpy personality. Hence, her makeup was very subtle and minimal. To compensate for her minimal makeup, she was seen wearing super colourful and bright outfits! Her hairstyles were also kept to simple and classic ones such as a braid, soft curls or the classic blowout! Vaidehi aka Alia Bhatt was seen wearing various styles of jackets be it a desi style jacket with full of colours and embellishments or a white sleeveless denim jacket over a dress.

Shraddha Kapoor – Half Girlfriend

The actress essays the role of Riya Somani, who is a basketball player in St Stephen’s College. To get the athletic style right, low cut shorts, halter tops, sheer dresses and cold-shoulder outfits have been made an essential part of the wardrobe. It’s good to see that not only does she flaunts the cool sporty swag, she looks great in it too.

Kriti Sanon – Bareilly Ki Barfi

Kriti Sanon showed a whole new transformation for this one. The hip patitala suits were a perfect combo of her personality. She won hearts with her de-glam and spirited role in the rustic and entertaining drama.

Katrina Kaif – Jagga Jasoos

Whatever Katrina wears it becomes the trend and people follow it! The moment her look from Jagga Jasoos was out, girls went crazy. The nerdy look has caught on and has struck a chord with the audiences, which has subsequently led to an increased demand of similarly styled spectacles available online. The star made a fad out of the nerdy look that she sports in the movie.

Anushka Sharma – Jab Harry Met Sejal

Anushka Sharma looked lovely in pretty dresses and cool casuals as they travel across the iconic European cities of Lisbon, Amsterdam, Budapest and Prague in the film. The fashion quotient in the film is definetly eye-grabbing. Her looks from cute dresses to trendy shorts to the completely desi avatar was completely on point.

Jacqueline Fernandes – Judwaa 2

Jacqueline, with her hour glass figure, was seen donning floral prints and bling with utmost suave. It looked like she was shining bright because of the bright outfits that she donned in the movie. With a face too pretty to miss and an envious body, there’s nothing stopping the star from stealing the limelight in the movie.