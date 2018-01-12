Koimoi’s Audience Poll: The main attraction of a movie is undoubtedly its actors. Once a film is announced, all the eyes are on the main leads of a film. In the year 2017, we saw a lot of hit Jodis in the several films.

Let’s have a look at the best on-screen jodi’s of 2017. Vote in the Koimoi’s Audience Poll and let us know about your favourite Jodi from our nominations below.

Check it out:

Hrithik Roshan – Yami Gautam (Kaabil)

Kaabil was the first big film of 2017 and it literally stole our hearts with its amazing content. In the film, we saw Hrithik Roshan and Yami Gautam essayed the role of a blind couple and they did it so perfectly! Their chemistry in the film was so up to the mark.

Varun Dhawan – Alia Bhatt (Badrinath Ki Dulhania)

Yet again, Varun Dhawan and Alia Bhatt amazed us with their cute chemistry. Even in Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania, these guys gave us some serious couple goals and in this one too. These two are a perfect on-screen match for sure!

Irrfan Khan – Saba Qamar (Hindi Medium)

Hindi Medium was full of laughter and lessons. Irrfan Khan and Saba Qamar’s chemistry was unusual and quirky! They successfully managed to tickle our funny bones in this film.

Prabhas – Anushka Shetty (Baahubali: The Conclusion)

Undoubtedly, Prabhas and Anushka Shetty’s chemistry stole the thunder from other on-screen couples. Be it an old school and historic kind of a romance, we loved watching them in this magnum opus by SS Rajamouli.

Arjun Kapoor – Shraddha Kapoor (Half Girlfriend)

When desi meets videshi, Half Girlfriend happens! Haha, jokes apart. Arjun Kapoor as a small town guy and Shraddha Kapoor as a rich girl, there story was quite relatable and that is why we loved watching them in the film.

Ranbir Kapoor – Katrina Kaif (Jagga Jasoos)

Ranbir Kapoor and Katrina Kaif looked so cute together in this musical film. There chemistry was adorable and both of them did compliment each other in the film.

Arjun Kapoor – Ileana D’Cruz (Mubarakan)

In Mubarakan, Arjun was seen playing a double role in it and his performance was on-point. Though he was seen opposite Athiya Shetty and Ileana D’Cruz in the film, but his chemistry with Ileana was the main highlight in it.

Akshay Kumar – Bhumi Pednekar (Toilet: Ek Prem Katha)

Just like its quirky title, Akshay Kumar and Bhumi Pednekar’s on-screen chemistry was unusual and fresh! Though, the film was about Swachh Bharat Abhiyaan and the use of toilets, but the makers had shown this concept by adding a little humour and making it entertaining for the audience.

Ayushmann Khurrana – Bhumi Pednekar (Shubh Mangal Saavdhan)

Yet again after Dum Laga Ke Haisha, Ayushmann Khurrana and Bhumi Pednekar impressed us with their fabulous chemistry in Shubh Mangal Saavdhan. The interesting highlight in this film is how they deal with Ayushmann’s erectile dysfunction problem with so much of humour.

Sidharth Malhotra – Jacqueline Fernandez (A Gentleman)

For the first time, we saw Sidharth Malhotra and Jacqueline Fernandez sharing the screen space and oh boy, they set the screens on fire with their crackling chemistry. Though the film didn’t do well at the box office but people loved watching them on-screen!

Varun Dhawan – Jacqueline Fernandez (Judwaa 2)

Varun Dhawan and Jacqueline Fernandez made us feel nostalgic in Judwaa 2 and they surely reminded us of Salman Khan and Karisma Kapoor. Their chemistry in the film looked sensuous and hot!

Salman Khan – Katrina Kaif (Tiger Zinda Hai)

Last but not the least, Tiger and Zoya just won our hearts by their presence in the film. We got to see their romantic as well as action side in Tiger Zinda Hai. They looked absolutely made for each other kind of coupe on-screen!