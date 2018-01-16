Koimoi’s Audience Poll: Dance numbers are a major attraction of Bollywood films. These peppy tracks not only add spice to the movies but also turn on the heat in our parties! This year too, B-Town’s composers came up with an array of stunning dance tracks, which are bound to make you groove, sway and gyrate!

If you are among the ones who love to let their hair down at parties, then we have some remarkable scores for you, right here! Just pick the one which you loved the most! Here are the nominations for the Best Party Track of 2017:

Swag Se Swagat – Tiger Zinda Hai

This song from Tiger Zinda Hai became a rage since it was released by the makers. The song is sung by Vishal Dadlani and Neha Bhasin, music is composed by Vishal-Shekhar and it is penned by Irshaad Kaamil. Swag Se Swagat became the first Bollywood movie song to break all records and get 1 million likes and 100,482,484 (100 Million+) views only in 25 days on YouTube. Swag Se Swagat also got the highest views and likes in 24 hours after being uploaded on YouTube.

Sweety Tera Drama – Bareilly Ki Barfi

Sung by Dev Negi, Pawni Pandey, Shraddha Pandit and the music is given by Tanishk Bagchi, this wedding song with desi flavour made all of us groove to its beats last year. Starting with a rap written-sung by Pravesh Mallick definitely added spice to this party number.

Galti Se Mistake – Jagga Jasoos

This goofy and crazy party number from Ranbir Kapoor’s Jagga Jasoos was definitely the ideal song from last year for your gang to shake a leg when you plan to party the night out. And I am sure you must have done the signature step from this song with your friends, which is why this is every youngster’s favourite when they are in a mood to party.

Go Pagal – Jolly LLB 2

This energetic Holi song surely made you go all crazy and in the mood for some fun with its beat. Composed by Manj Musik and crooned by Raftaar and Nindy Kaur, while the lyrics are penned by Manj Musik and Raftaar, this is one of the best party tracks of the year.

Tamma Tamma Again – Badrinath Ki Dulhania

This party track a recreation of the iconic 1989 song, Tamma Tamma from Thanedaar definitely deserves to be on this list for its catchy lyrics and music. Rapping is by Badshah and the song is sung by various artistes like Dattatray Mistry, Archana Gore, Arun Ingle, Aparna Ullal, Mandar Apte, Mayuri Patwardhan, Nitin Karandikar and Deepti Rege. The lyrics are penned by Indeevar and the music is recreated by Tanishk Bagchi.

Oonchi Hai Building – Judwaa 2

The cult 90s song from Salman Khan’s Judwaa got a revival this year with Varun Dhawan starrer Judwaa 2. Not a surprise though, but the song started trending on social media since its release and got a rave reaction from the audience, that why it got a direct entry in our list of best party tracks of 2017.