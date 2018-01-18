Koimoi’s Audience Poll: The year 2017 was full of surprises! We saw some big films getting panned at the box office, whereas films with high content did wonders.

Content and script played a key role in the previous year. Several actresses gave us films which had an impact on the society and broke some stereotypes. We have listed below some of the actresses who made films with a difference. Vote for your favourite actress from the list of our nominations!

Check it out:

Swara Bhaskar – Anarkali of Aarah

In Anarkali of Aarah, we saw Swara Bhaskar in a different and an unusual character. In the film, we saw that her character stood up for herself even when the whole world was against her. She fought like a girl and implemented the ‘No Means No’ motto like a boss!

Aditi Inamdar – Poorna

In Poorna, the child artist Aditi Inamdar made her debut with Rahul Bose’s productions. She portrayed the role of a tribal girl Malavath Poorna who was the youngest girl to climb Mount Everest. She garnered a lot of appreciation for her role and hard work in the film.

Taapsee Pannu – Naam Shabana

Taapsee Pannu was seen playing a very strong character in Naam Shabana. We saw her doing some extraordinary stunts in the film and we surely can call her as a trendsetter for the other actresses in the industry.

Meher Vij – Secret Superstar

In the film Secret Superstar, we saw Meher Vij in a pivotal role as she essayed Zaira’s mother’s character. She absolutely justified her character and redefined the meaning of a mother. We just loved watching her on-screen!

Zaira Wasim – Secret Superstar

Just like her on-screen mother, Zaira Wasim too was fabulous in the film. Secret Superstar was her second film after Dangal and she successfully left a mark with her performance. The way Zaira expressed every emotion in the film was outstanding and no one else would have essayed it in the same way.

Saba Qamar – Hindi Medium

In Hindi Medium, we saw Pakistani actress Saba Qamar, who impressed us in her Bollywood debut film. She was seen essaying the role of a higher middle-class woman who was desperate enough to ensure a good education for her daughter just like any other women. Her chemistry with Irrfan was also a treat to watch as she played a dominating wife in the film.

Konkana Sen Sharma – Lipstick Under My Burkha

After facing a lot of controversies, Lipstick Under My Burkha finally got a green light from the CBFC for the release. In this film, we saw different characters portraying different stories. One of them was Konkana Sen Sharma, who was seen struggling with her marital and daily life. She was an aspirational character for all the lower middle-class ladies. She stood for herself and give wings to her dreams!