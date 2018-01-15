2017 was a year of few good & many bad movies. Many of the big movies tanked but there were small films making maximum impact. Let’s revisit the best scenes from these movies.

**Please note Spoilers ahead**

1. Kaat Te Hai Uska Galaa! – Baahubali 2: The Conclusion

The reason for starting the ride of amazing scenes with this one is the intensity of which the public was waiting. Brilliantly explaining, “Kattappa ne Baahubali ko kyun maaraa?” There were many more scenes defining this blockbuster. The most impactful scene is when Baahubali cuts the head of a trooper who insulted Devsana. Amassing the huge number of whistles & claps, this scene surely gave goosebumps.

2. Chai Pe Charcha – Raees

“Thane ki chai hai… Peene ki aadat daal le” – Raees & Majmudar were like Tom & Jerry of this movie. Their bittersweet chemistry was the USP of the film. The scene where Raees is called to Police Station by Majmudar and offer him a tea. “Gujarat ki hawa mein vyapar hai…” Shah’s amazing swag makes this scene memorable.

3. Is Se Aage Bhi Hota Hai? – Jolly LLB 2

After convincing the super-cool judge Saurabh Shukla, Akshay Kumar gets to cross-question the man who was disguised as a Brahmin in the film. Provoking him to prove if he’s the real one, Akshay mouths some amazingly written dialogues making this a well directed scene.

4. English Is India, India Is English – Hindi Medium

A gem of the film – Hindi Medium’s climax was touching mirroring the sad reality of using English. Irrfan Khan’s last speech on how the modern day study system is full of loopholes is one of the best scenes of the film and surely deserves a place here.

5. Sejal, Yaad Aati Hai Teri – Jab Harry Met Sejal

Yes, fill my message box with abuses but Jab Harry Met Sejal is a movie with few very good moments. Crashing in the second half, movie had a promising first one. In the last days of their trip when the reality of Sejal leaving finally sinks in Harry, he expresses himself through this scene. He screams, “Sejal! Yaad aati hai teri, waapas aaja yaar phir se koi ring shing dhundte hai”. However the movie was, this scene will always remain fresh in my memories.

6. Akshay Kumar’s Meltdown – Toilet: Ek Prem Katha

After all the effort when Akshay’s character in the film finally gets to build a toilet in his house, it surely was a victorious moment for him. But when it gets destroyed, Akshay’s aggressive meltdown was one of the best scenes of the movie.

7. Chai Mein Biscuit – Shubh Mangal Saavdhan

Portraying premature ejaculation in the most subtle & sweet way, Shubh Mangal Saavdhan achieved something very few films could do in Bollywood. Since its first trailer, the one scene which was most talked about was when Ayushmann tries to explain his problem to Bhumi. Using a metaphorical approach, makers came in with this brilliant idea of making a biscuit break in tea to show the problem.

8. Please, Vote – Newton

The mini-superstar of Bollywood this year, Rajkummar Rao delivered one of his best performances in Newton. Trying to execute a proper voting process on the day, Newton tackles every obstacle coming his way. In the end, when he a fake stops this proceeding, Newton runs away with the machine in his hand. How taking police on the gunpoint, he asks the remaining citizens to vote was exceptional.

9. Repairing Heart & Laptop – Secret Superstar

A beautiful tale of an aspiring singer & a mother facing domestic violence Secret Superstar manages to win hearts of everyone who watched it. A film which had many scenes and it was hard to decide to land on one. Still, my favorite was when Zaira finds her laptop repaired using the tapes. How she goes back to her little brother hugging him.

10. Johnny Lever’s Deadly Bhoola Moment – Golmaal Again

Bhoola! Johnny Lever’s character is surely one of the most loved ones in this franchise. The gut-busting moment in Golmaal Again was when Johnny had a bhoola moment at a funeral and he goes crazy seeing the Golmaal gang.

11. Post Rape Scene – Kaabil

Yes, this movie released very early in 2017 but I kept this scene towards the end because it’s not a happy or slice-of-a-life one. It’s depressing and finds its place only because of its brilliant execution and mind-blowing performance by Hrithik Roshan. This is when Yami’s character gets raped for multiple times and she attempts suicide. Hrithik’a expressions when he enters the room tears your soul apart everytime you see it.

12. Choocha & Papa – Fukrey Returns

Arguably, this year’s one of the most entertaining movies – Fukrey Returns had its winner in Varun Sharma. Excelling the role in its first part, Varun as Choocha raised the bar up in this one. His hilarious expressions and one-liners stayed with me since the movie. One scene that stood out of all the hilarious moments was Choocha explaining Pandit Ji how he came to this world.

13. Katrina Kaif’s Noor Sequence – Tiger Zinda Hai

A scene where Salman goes all out with a machine gun shattering the bad guys was defining scene of the film but the scene where Katrina Kaif assassinates Baghdadi as the song Noor plays in the background took the cake. Amazing execution of song in the scene by Ali Abbas Zafar will surely make this scene a memorable one.

14. Sivagami Saving Mahendra Baahubali – Baahubali 2: The Conclusion

Amongst many epic scenes in this saga, the one where Sivagami saves Mahendra Baahubali with the help of Kattappa catapults the excitement to another level. Joining the dots with the first part, the puzzle of this incomplete story finally ends on a beautiful note.