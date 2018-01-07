High-octane, adrenaline pumping and thunderous, Hindi films are over loaded with some grilling stunts and action sequences today. In this Koimoi audience poll, let’s look back at the best action films of 2017.

Gone are the times when everyone used a body double for even the meanest action sequence, today the actors of the new generation and the ones who are ruling the roster since the last two decades, all gear up to pack in a lot of punches with their monumental death defying that stunts.

What results into is a series of masaledaar and at times, slick action frames blend into a typical pot boiler that keeps us glued to the edge of our seats and how!

Here is the list for the best Action Films for 2017:

Tiger Zinda Hai

This Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif starrer film about a rescue operation, led by agents from India and Pakistan, to save 25 Indian nurses abducted by terrorist forces in Iraq was power packed with full on action. Stunt director Tom Struthers not only challenged Salman with difficult stunts but also introduced Katrina to us in a new avatar of an action heroine.

Naam Shabana

Not many Bollywood films are women centric as well as let their lead actress do hard core action. But Naam Shabana proved to be an exception. Taapsee Pannu who was directed by stunt master Cyril Raffaeli was seen doing high level action in the film.

Baahubali 2

This SS Rajamouli directed fantasy-action film starring Prabhas, Rana Daggubati and Anushka Shetty has set a high standard for action films in the industry. The action sequences for the film were choreographed by Peter Hein who has also worked in films like Race 2, Raavan etc.

The Ghazi Attack

This war film written and directed by Sankalp Reddy starring Rana Daggubati and Taapsee Pannu in lead roles was not a typical action movie filled with fighting scenes or stunts but a different league in action genre.

A Gentleman

This romantic action comedy film, written and directed by Raj & D. K saw Siddharth Malhotra in double role. This fast paced movie,filled with action and drama made headlines for its offbeat stunt sequences.

Baadshaho

Baadshaho, the 2017 action thriller film written by Rajat Arora and directed and co-produced by Milan Luthria featured Ajay Devgn, Ileana D’Cruz, Emraan Hashmi, Vidyut Jammwal, Esha Gupta and Sanjay Mishra in the lead roles. The film was set in the emergency era of 1975-77. The movie had a good dose of action in it whose credit goes to master action director Ramazan Bulut.

Commando 2

In the recent times, a true hard core movie packed only with action was Commando 2. Directed by Deven Bhojani and produced by Vipul Amrutlal Shah. The film is a sequel to the 2013 film Commando: A One Man Army. Two men share the credit for the making of such an action packed film;one actor Vidyut Jammwal for the perfect execution of the action sequences and another stunt director Franz Spilhaus.