It’s not their beautiful face but their soulful voice with which they cast a spell on us! Some voices linger in your head long after you are done hearing the song, some are bold, while some will leave you smitten by their sugary sweetness.

Yes, we are talking about the ladies behind the microphone, B-Town’s female playback singers, without whom Bollywood’s music is incomplete! 2016 had in its kitty some unforgettable numbers crooned by these ladies. Let’s check out the best ones!

Kavita Seth: Jeete Hain Chal From Neerja

Kavita Seth, a renowned Ghazal and Sufi singer has gifted us with melodious tracks like Mora Piya Mo Se Bolat Naahin (Rajneeti) and Iktaara (Wake Up Sid) in the past. Written by Prasoon Joshi, Jeete Hain Chal from Neerja is an intense composition by Vishal Khurana, which attains perfection with Kavita’s voice. The song will slowly grow on you, leaving you in a state of trance.

Monali Thakur: Cham Cham From Baaghi

Monali mesmerizes with her uber-sweet voice. Hers is a voice which lingers in the mind for long and Bollywood composers have made optimum utilization of this factor with numbers like Sawaar Loon (Lootera), Moh Moh Ke Dhaage (Dum Laga Ke Haisha) and Dhol Baaje (Ek Paheli Leela). Penned by Kumaar and composed by Meet Bros, Cham Cham is a foot-tapping, peppy number and Monali definitely, added the extra zing to it!

Neha Bhasin: Jag Ghoomeyaa From Sultan

Be it rock or Sufi, Neha has always turned heads with her bold and powerful voice. She has delivered smashing hits like Dhunki Laage (Mere Brother Ki Dulhan), Kuch Khaas (Fashion), Asalaam-e-ishqum (Gunday) in the past. Written by Irshad Kamil and composed by Vishal & Shekhar, Jag Ghoomeyaa is a poignant, intense track and Neha does justice to it. She was recently honoured with the Stardust Award For Best Playback Singer (Female) for this song.

Neeti Mohan: Sau Aasman From Baar Baar Dekho

Neeti Mohan made her singing debut in Bollywood with Ishq Wala Love (Student of the Year) in 2012. Her melodious voice is addictive and one can listen to her on loop. Songs like Jiya Re (Jab Tak Hai Jaan) and Manohari (Baahubali) bear testimony to this statement. Sau Aasman, written by Kumaar and composed by Amaal Mallik, is a rhythmic, romantic track. Euphoric Neeti is just a perfect choice for it.

Palak Muchhal: Kaun Tujhe From M S Dhoni – The Untold Story

Palak Muchhal’s voice is sweet as honey and soothing to the ears. With songs like Chahun Main Ya Naa (Aashiqui 2), Prem Ratan Dhan Payo (Prem Ratan Dhan Payo) and Dekha Hazaro Dafaa (Rustom) she has captured hearts of music enthusiasts. With Manoj Muntashir’s words and Amaal Mallik’s music, Kaun Tujhe is a beautiful, serene, romantic track from M S Dhoni – The Untold Story and Palak’s voice complements it perfectly!

Jasleen Royal: Love You Zindagi From Dear Zindagi

Love You Zindagi is a peppy number which oozes with positivity and optimism. Penned by Kausar Munir, this track is bound to take away your blues and make you cheerful instantly. It became popular soon after its release. Jasleen Royal’s voice is refreshing and adds vigor to this Amit Trivedi number.

Jonita Gandhi: Gilehriyaan From Dangal

Jonita Gandhi is a delight to hear, be it Saajan Aayo Re from Ok Jaanu or Mental Manadhil from its Tamil original Ok Kanmani. She turned heads with The Breakup song (Ae Dil Hai Mushkil) which went on to become 2016’s party anthem. Amitabh Bhattacharya’s lyrics and Pritam’s music makes Gilehriyaan a wonderful track. It is like a breath of fresh air and is pleasing to the ears. The song is appealing to the ears and so does her mellifluous voice!