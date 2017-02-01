Dhum Dharam Dhisoom!!! Action has been intertwined with Bollywood ever since its inception. It’s an immensely popular genre with Bollywood and there are hundreds of people who flock to theaters to watch action films only. To put it in one line, Bollywood eats, drinks and sleeps action! What’s the fun of watching a film if the hero does not land a solid punch on the villain’s face? Actors like Dharmendra, Sunny Deol, Akshay Kumar, John Abraham, Ajay Devgn and others are known for their contribution to this genre. But Bollywood is evolving and gradually breaking stereotypes. Hence actresses have also started trying their hands in action. B-Town has witnessed several good action films in the year we just left behind. Which one did you like the most?

Baaghi

Not only did Tiger Shroff impress the audience with his excellent Kalaripayattu, Shraddha Kapoor also left a mark as an action heroine. Tiger’s chiseled and super flexible body, combined with his stunts makes one gaze at him with awe! Tiger earned brownie points for his display of Kalaripayattu (a form of martial art from Kerala). He worked really hard to master this form of combat and came out with flying colors! Shraddha’s earnest efforts to perform stunts were also lauded even by critics.

Dishoom

John Abraham and Varun Dhawan’s rock-solid chemistry reminds one of Sholay’s Jai and Veeru, even though John’s Special Task Force officer Kabir Shergill is a bit too serious as he is trying to cope up with heartbreak. Varun is goofy, cute and comical but when he means business, he is a tough nut to crack! The action scenes were well conceived in this film. Kudos to John Abraham for successfully creating his brand as an action hero and taking Bollywood’s action to a different level altogether!

A Flying Jatt

Tiger Shroff seriously needs to hone his acting skills but then he is gradually carving a niche for himself as an action hero. His body is super fit and flexible, which makes his stunts appear out of this world! Australian actor Nathan Jones played the baddie in this film. The former wrestler in action is formidable, menacing and an absolute delight to watch! A Flying Jatt is an out and out entertaining film, especially for kids!

Akira

Dabangg girl Sonakshi Sinha is Bollywood’s next action heroine! Her action in Akira, where she is shown as a strong girl who always protests against the wrong, is commendable. The film succeeded in breaking the clichés of how actresses are portrayed in Bollywood films – often soft, vulnerable and hypersensitive (Cry babies?). Akira inspires, so does Sona’s perseverance and hard work. Even though the film did not receive rave reviews, Sona’s performance did.

Shivaay

Ajay Devgn’s directorial venture Shivaay is an action-dominated film, which is packed with stunts (and snow-clad mountains). One of Bollywood’s all time best action heroes, Devgn packed a punch with Singham (2011). In Shivaay, he has worked hard on the action scenes and his stunts are a viewer’s delight! The film failed to leave a mark majorly due to its poor script. Shivaay borrowed heavily from Hollywood action films and yet will impress only those who love to watch action.

Force 2

John is a rough and tough officer from Mumbai police and Sonakshi Sinha works for RAW. John outsmarts Sonakshi in every move, who does not even look capable enough to qualify as a top-level RAW officer. This point discounted, the rest of the movie is gripping and entertaining. John’s super hot bod and the film’s action scenes are awe-inspiring. John Abraham leaves no stone unturned to make his stunts appear deadly! In fact, the actor suffered a knee injury while filming an action sequence in Budapest and even had to undergo surgery.

Rocky Handsome

John Abraham is macho and full of energy. He shows his class once again with Rocky Handsome! And what a bod! Probably the best action hero of the present time, John’s action scenes are a visual treat! Rocky Handsome is a Hindi remake of the South Korean movie, The Man from Nowhere. His stunts are well researched and reflect the actor’s hard work and dedication. The film did not do a great business but it’s a must watch for those who eat and sleep action films. Even if you are not a John Abraham fan, this film is bound to impress you!