A good film is praised everywhere— be it in the country it is made or elsewhere across the globe. Hollywood films are increasingly gaining popularity among the Indian audience. Some even have given a tough competition to Bollywood, taking the box office by storm! 2016 witnessed several nicely made Hollywood films— animated as well as non-animated, which the Indian viewers loved! Which one is your favourite?

The Jungle Book

Based on the Rudyard Kipling classic (1894) by the same name, The Jungle Book deals with the life of Mowgli, an abandoned human child brought up by a pack of wolves in a forest and his encounter with various animals, some of whom are friendly while some are after his life! The Jon Favreau directorial became the highest grossing Hollywood film in India. With a whopping Rs 188 crores (only in India), its box office collection has been outstanding! The Indian audience just loved the film! And why would they not?

Captain America: Civil War

The Marvel superhero flick, helmed by Joe Russo and Anthony Russo did a good business in India, grossing Rs 59 crores at the domestic box office. The film is highly gripping and a must watch for superhero fans. Captain America is against UN’s decision to supervise the Avengers’ activities, while Iron Man supports it. This leads to a clash between the two, while other superheroes have no other choice but to take sides, resulting in a deadly war.

X-Men: Apocalypse

World’s first mutant Apocalypse (Oscar Isaac) rises from the grave with an aim to destroy the earth, together with other very strong mutants, who he recruits. Will young mutants Jean, Nightcrawler, Scott and Peter be able to save humanity with their powers? The film did not get great reviews and hence witnessed an ordinary business at the domestic box office with only Rs 26 crores in its kitty.

The Conjuring 2

Sequel to the 2013 horror flick, The Conjuring, this film became a super-hit in India. The story is set in London, where an old man’s spirit tries to scare a single mother and her four kids away from his house. But not just one, the family has to deal with two ghosts, the other being a nun. The film did an excellent business grossing Rs 62 crores at the Indian box office.

Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice

The much-talked about superhero flick failed to live up its expectation for both Batman and Superman’s fans in India, which reflected in its box office performance. Batman takes on Superman for causing a major destruction to the earth together with his enemies (Man of Steel). Batman feels Superman should answer to the people of this planet. Needless to mention, this leads to a face-off between the two superheroes. Although the film had a fairly good start, grossing Rs 25 crores in the opening weekend, it collected a total of only Rs 38.5 crores in India.

Deadpool

An unlikely superhero, Deadpool received rave reviews from critics in India. Former special forces operative Wade gets some special powers from Ajax but with a cost. Hence he sets out to seek vengeance. The film is gripping and went on to become the world’s highest grossing R-rated movie ever! However, In India, the film did a business of only Rs 29 crores.