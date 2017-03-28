Koimoi audience poll 2016 results are now out! Like every year, readers voted their favorite celebrities across various categories. The results for Best Action, Best Trailer and Best Poster have now been compiled.

Best Action Movie – Shivaay

Ajay Devgn’s directorial Shivaay, bagged best action with as many as 38% votes in its favor. The film was competing with other films such as Baaghi, Force 2, Rocky Handsome, Akira and Dishoom. Tiger Shroff’s Baaghi came second with 29% votes for it. In Shivaay, Ajay worked hard on the action scenes. The film failed to leave a mark majorly due to its script. Shivaay borrowed heavily from Hollywood action films yet managed to impress action lovers.

Best Trailer – FAN

Coming to the trailers, viewers voted for Shah Rukh Khan’s Fan to have had the best trailer. Fan got 28% of the votes among others such as Shivaay, Ae Dil Hai Mushkil, Neerja, Airlift, Sultan etc. Shivaay was voted second best trailer. The tariler was made very intelligently made as it showed common man’s fanboy moment on meeting his superstar, his beautiful moments and obsession with the actor. It certainly struck a chord with Shah Rukh’s fans.

Best Poster – Airlift

Amongst the best poster category, Akshay Kumar’s Airlift was voted the highest with 27% votes. Shah Rukh Khan’s Fan poster came a close second with 22% votes in its favor. The Airlift poster was impressive, featuring Akshay and a captivated Kuwait well.

Best Scene – Dangal

Best scene was bagged by Aamir Khan’s Dangal with 24% votes. It was the iconic scene in the film where Geeta is seen wrestling with her father Mahavir Phoghat, when there is a tension between the two over the techniques of the sport. A very close second with 23% votes was Salman Khan’s Sultan scene where Salman’s character breaks down after looking at his unfit physique, which is a hurtful moment for a sportsman.

Best Hollywood Movie in India – Jungle Book

As expected, after having a fabulous run at the box office in India, The Jungle Book was voted best Hollywood movie in India with 43% votes. It was nominated along with popular names such as Deadpool, The Conjuring 2 and Captain America: Civil War. Deadpool came second with 20% votes in its favor.