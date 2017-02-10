They are fresh, beautiful and talented. They are hard-working, they do not fear taking risks; do not care about what people have to say, they just want to prove themselves with their acting, which is their passion. Here’s presenting the actresses of today! Following are a list of fresh faces, who made their Bollywood debut in 2016. Who among them did you find to be the most ravishing? Who qualified as a gifted actress? Vote for your favourite one!

Ritika Singh – Salaa Khadoos

Mixed martial artist-turned-actress Ritika Singh bagged the National Award under Special Mention category for her performance in the Tamil film Irudhi Suttru. The 22-year-old impressed critics with her performance in the film’s Hindi version too, which is titled Saala Khadoos. She starred opposite R Madhavan in the film. In Saala Khadoos, Ritika plays Madhi, a fisherwoman, who gets trained in boxing by Adi Tomar (Madhavan) and eventually falls for her coach. Ritika is promising and brims with potential.

Pooja Hegde – Mohenjo Daro

Second runner-up at the Miss Universe India 2010, the beautiful Pooja Hegde has worked in Tamil and Telugu films earlier. She made her Bollywood debut with Ashutosh Gowariker’s Mohenjo Daro opposite Hrithik Roshan. In the film, she plays Chaani, a priest’s daughter residing in the ancient town of Mohenjo Daro. Sarman, (Hrithik) a peasant who comes to Mohenjo Daro for trade, falls for Chaani. Pooja shines despite her role being under-written. The doe-eyed actress looks beautiful in the various ensemble costumes which she is made to wear.

Saiyami Kher – Mirziya

Usha Kiran’s granddaughter and Tanvi Azmi’s niece Saiyami has worked in a Telugu film (Rey, 2015) before making her Bollywood debut. She was cast opposite another debutant, Harshvardhan Kapoor in Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra’s Mirzya. In the film, based on the Punjabi folktale of star-crossed lovers Mirza and Sahibaan, Saiyami plays the female lead, Suchitra. Saiyami looks cute and attractive in her curly hair. She is talented but does not get much of a chance to exhibit her acting skills in the film.

Sayyeshaa Saigal – Shivaay

Sayyeshaa, the grandniece of Dilip Kumar and Saira Banu has worked in a Telugu film before debuting in Bollywood with Ajay Devgn’s Shivaay. Her role in the film is too short to make her get noticed as an actor. This makes us wonder whether Shivaay was the right choice to be her debut film. She was spotted by Salman Khan, who is known for launching fresh faces in the industry.

Disha Patani – M S Dhoni – The Untold Story

The beautiful Disha Patani captured hearts with her looks in her debut film M S Dhoni: The Untold Story. She put up a fairly good performance in the role of Dhoni’s girlfriend Priyanka Jha and was lauded by none other than Sakshi Dhoni. Disha has earlier worked in a Telugu film, Loafer (2015) before making her Bollywood debut. She also stars alongside Jackie Chan in the recently released Kung Fu Yoga.

Sanya Malhotra (Babita) – Dangal

Delhi girl Sanya had moved to Mumbai with a dream of pursuing a career and modelling and acting, and what a start! Her debut film Dangal had a smashing success at the box office, which made her a star overnight! Sanya’s acting skills deserve mention as she beautifully emoted in the role of wrestler Babita Kumari. If anyone has got the lion’s share of success after Aamir Khan in Dangal, it’s Fatima Sana Shaikh (who played Geeta) and Sanya.