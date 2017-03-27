Koimoi Audience Poll 2016 results are now out! Like every year, readers voted their favorite celebrities across various categories. The results for Best Jodi, Best Fashion Diva and Best Child Artist have been now compiled.

Best Jodi: Salman Khan – Anushka Sharma (Sultan)

For 2016’s best Jodi category, Koimoi readers voted Salman Khan and Anushka Sharma the best with 28.68% of the votes. They played a wrestler couple in Sultan. Especially in songs like Jag Ghoomeya and Baby Ko Bass Pasand Hai, their chemistry looked rock solid. They were nominated along with other popular on-screen jodis such as Anushka-Ranbir from Ae Dil Hai Mushkil, Akshay-Ileana D’Cruz from Rustom etc. Sultan was one of the biggest films of 2016 and looks like the audience loved their pairing a lot. This was the first time Salman and Anushka have been paired with each other. Akshay Kumar and Ileana D’Cruz came close second here with 23% of votes where as Ranbir Kapoor and Anushka Sharma were third best voted.

Best Diva: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan (ADHM)

Coming to the other categories such as Best Fashion diva of the year, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan bagged 21% votes and was voted best fashion diva of the year. She was nominated along with Katrina Kaif, Anushka Sharma, Jacqueline Fernandez, Alia Bhatt and Vaani Kapoor. Aishwarya donned elegant and sophisticated outfits in Ae Dil Hai Mushkil as Saba, a beautiful poetess. She stunned in her super glam avatar and looks like that’s what worked for the audience to choose her.

Best Child Artist : Zaira Wasim (Dangal)

Amongst the Best Child Artist, Dangal star Zaira Wasim won with a massive 58% votes at the audience poll. Zaira Wasim essayed young Geeta Phogat in the film. The 16-year-old actress from Kashmir was lauded for her performance by all. She was competing with other Dangal actors, Suhani Bhatnager and Ritwik Sahore. Shivaay‘s Abigail Eames was the second best voted amongst child artists in the audience poll.