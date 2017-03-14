They made you emotional, they made you romantic, they made you shed tears on one moment and groove the next! The magicians have cast a spell on you with their magic err music wand and you voted them to be the best!

We would like to thank you for taking time out to vote. Here’s presenting the results of Koimoi Audience Poll – Best Music, Best Singer (Male & Female) and Best Party Track!

Best Music – Pritam for Ae Dil Hai Mushkil

Ae Dil Hai Mushkil is one movie, which will go down in the history of Indian cinema for its soul-stirring music. The credit for this, of course, goes to the man who made this possible, the musical genius called Pritam. Be it Channa Mereya or Bulleya or the title track, the songs from the film ruled charts even before it could make it to the theatres. You all showered him with love and hence he bagged the Koimoi Audience Poll – Best Music for the film with 52% votes! Ae Dil Hai Mushkil was also named the best album in the recently held Zee Cine Awards.

Best Male Singer – Arijit Singh for Channa Mereya, Ae Dil Hai Mushkil

Arijit Singh is known for weaving magic with his voice. He once again mesmerised listeners with a soul-stirring melancholy number, Channa Mereya from Ae Dil Hai Mushkil. The result? Well, you know it better than us as you are the ones who have voted him to be Koimoi Audience Poll’s Best Male singer 2016! Arijit has won with 38% votes.

Best Female Singer— Palak Muchhal for Kaun Tujhe, MS Dhoni: The Untold Story

Kaun Tujhe from MS Dhoni: The Untold Story is a soft romantic track brought to life by Palak Muchhal, with a voice as sweet as honey! The singer has won hearts with her soulful crooning and listeners could not understand why they should not vote her as the best! Hence, Palak bagged the Koimoi Audience Poll: Best Female singer with 47% votes!

Best Party Track — Baby Ko Bass Pasand Hai, Sultan

It was a neck to neck competition with Kala Chashma (Baar Baar Dekho) standing at 24% but Sultan’s dance number Baby Ko Bass Pasand Hai had the last laugh! The song has been elected as Koimoi Audience Poll’s Best Party Track of 2016 with 26% votes! The track has been composed by Vishal & Shekhar and sung by Vishal Dadlani, Shalmali Kholgade, Isheeta and Badshah.

Stay tuned, as poll results of the remaining categories will be out soon!