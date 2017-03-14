They made a difference with their acting and direction skills, which you loved and hence you have painted the winners list pink! Feels great when a person you vote for goes on to win the race! Isn’t it?

We would like to thank you from the core of our hearts for taking time out and voting for your favourite actor, actress and director with a difference from among our nominations. By now, you must be getting curious to know the names of the winners? We also don’t want to keep you waiting anymore, and hence please find below the results!

Best Actor with a Difference – Amitabh Bachchan for Pink

His dialogues from the film took social media by storm soon after Pink released. By bagging Koimoi’s Best Actor with a Difference, Amitabh Bachchan showed us why he is reigning as Bollywood’s megastar even at 74! Big B won hearts with his stellar performance as a lawyer in Aniruddha Roy Chowdhury’s courtroom drama and emerged as the winner in Koimoi Audience poll with 44% votes!

Best Female Actor with a Difference – Taapsee Pannu for Pink

South actress Taapsee Pannu, who is riding high on the success of Pink, rose to fame with the film. With Pink, Taapsee proved what she is capable of! She has been signed in a host of Hindi films post Pink’s smashing success, including Shivam Nair’s Naam Shabana where she is playing the lead. Taapsee emerged as the winner in Koimoi Audience poll Best Female Actor with a Difference with 60% votes!

Best Director with a Difference – Aniruddha Roy Chowdhury for Pink

Bengali filmmaker Aniruddha Roy Chowdhury won accolades for memorable Bangla movies like Anuranan (2006), Antaheen (2008), Aparajita Tumi (2012) and Buno Haansh (2014) in the past. He tried his hands into Bollywood with courtroom drama Pink last year which turned heads worldwide! Roy Chowdhury recently bagged the Best Debut Director award at the Zee Cine Awards 2017. He has also emerged as the winner in Koimoi Audience poll Best Director with a Difference with 60% votes!

