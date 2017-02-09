Remember that scene when the hero kissed the heroine’s sister by mistake while trying to kiss her? What a foolish scene it was!

Do we not discuss our favourite scenes from films like this often? Scenes connect us to a film, make us love, sympathize with, hate or relate to certain characters. A nicely acted, directed and edited scene leaves a lasting impact on the viewer.

2016 witnessed a number of good films, some of which can even be called excellent. Which scene made you angry? Which one made you break down and cry? Which one made you happy or probably proud? Choose the one from our nominations below and vote!

Airlift

Nimrat Kaur’s powerful dialogue delivery makes this scene impactful. Amrita (Nimrat Kaur) defends her husband Ranjit Katyal (Akshay Kumar) as an over-smart George (Prakash Belawadi) takes a sarcastic dig at him for trying to be a leader. Her lines, “Galati pe tokna bohut aasaan hai Mr George, par galati karne ki himmat rakhna bohut mushkil hai” were extremely powerful.

Neerja

This is one of the most powerful scenes of the film, where Neerja’s mother has to deliver a speech on her deceased daughter. She is unable to hold back her tears while describing Neerja’s courage and bravery and saying how her late daughter has made them proud. She also regrets not being able to hug Neerja once, before she was leaving for her ‘last’ flight. Her dialogue, “Humare mein bhaiyyon ko veer bulate hain, veer ko rakhi bandhti hai behnein, behnon se toh koi nahi kehta, humaari raksha karna?” is a slap in the face of a male-dominated society.

Dangal

After joining national wrestling training institute, Geeta (Fatima Sana Shaikh), who has otherwise been very submissive throughout, defies her father for the first time. She does not think twice before challenging her father, who has also been her coach from childhood, in an open fight in order to show him the superiority of her techniques.

Sultan

Sultan realizes that he is unfit to come back to wrestling, which he quit years back. The middle-aged former wrestler looks into the mirror, at himself, at his protruding belly and suddenly breaks down. This scene is high on emotion and makes the audience sympathize with Sultan. However, this also acts as a trigger to boost Sultan’s self-confidence and he makes a tremendous comeback!

M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story

This scene is definitely the deciding factor, both for the film and for M S Dhoni’s life. Dhoni (Sushant Singh Rajput) quits his job as a ticket collector with the railways and sets off to pursue his dream of becoming a cricketer. His father (Anupam Kher), however, feels a cricketer’s career lacks the security which a railways job offers. He reprimands Dhoni for his foolish decision. But had Dhoni not left his secure job and taken the risk that day, would India be able to witness this cricketing genius?

Pink

Pink’s courtroom scenes are just superb! Pink points a finger at a society that tends to label and stigmatize women, and even does not hesitate to hold female victims responsible for the crime which they fall prey to. Pink teaches us that ‘no’ means ‘no’, the word is a sentence in itself and does not require any further explanation. Pink highlights the importance of consent while approaching a woman. The film conveys that it is our boys who we need to safeguard first, because if we save our boys then our girls will be safe. Amitabh Bachchan’s stellar performance left us mesmerized and his dialogues from the film became viral.