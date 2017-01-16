There are some couples who set the stage on fire, when they dance together and when they share screen space, it seems they are just made for each other! They say jodis are made in heaven but in B-Town, jodis are chosen solely and solely by the audience.

If audience reject a jodi, they don’t get to come on screen together very often but if they love the jodi’s chemistry, then the result is known to all! Here are some of Bollywood’s all-time best jodis, who have been loved by people generation after generation. The list includes Raj Kapoor – Nargis, Guru Dutt – Waheeda Rehman, Dharmendra – Hema Malini, Amitabh Bachchan – Rekha, SRK – Kajol and Hrithik Roshan – Aishwarya Rai Bachchan.

But which are the jodis that rocked 2016? Let us have a look at the nominations for Best Jodis of 2016!

Aditya Roy Kapur – Katrina Kaif: Fitoor

When both actors are good looking, then their pair becomes a delight to watch! Such is the case with the Fitoor Jodi – Aditya Roy Kapur and Katrina Kaif. Aditya is very handsome and Katrina has an extremely pretty face! This is a pair at whom you can keep staring as they look splendid together! Their intense chemistry has been used beautifully in the song Pashmina from Fitoor, where they dance in a serene and sensuous manner, in a gorgeous ballroom decked up with exquisite chandeliers. In the song, the duo look like demigods, who have just descended on earth!

Arjun Kapoor – Kareena Kapoor: Ki and Ka

Bollywood has rarely witnessed an unconventional pair like Kareena and Arjun where the actress is elder than the actor. But age is just a number, proves Kareena and she looks much younger as compared to Arjun, who is a bit on the heftier side. The duo, who play husband and wife with a role reversal, look cute together! Their height difference reminds us of Amitabh and Jaya Bachchan (who also have a guest appearance in the film). Even though they have done just one film together, but this is a jodi we would love to watch again!

Randeep Hooda – Richa Chadha: Sarbjit

Randeep Hooda and Richa Chadha is a couple, who look very matching, thanks to their physique. This Bollywood pair turned on the heat with their bold kissing scene in the 2015 film Main Aur Charles. They have a sizzling chemistry and look perfect together. Sarbjit is their second film, where they essay a Punjabi couple (Sarabjit Singh and his wife).

Salman Khan – Anushka Sharma: Sultan

Though the age gap is clearly visible but Salman and Anushka’s pair is just so adorable! They played a wrestler couple in Sultan. Especially in songs like Jag Ghoomeya and Baby Ko Bass Pasand Hai, their chemistry looks rock solid. No wonder the audience fell in love with this super cute Jodi and the film had a roaring success, grossing Rs 300.45 crores at the box office!

Akshay Kumar – Ileana Dcruz: Rustom

Akshay and Ileana’s chemistry defines romance in the songs Dekha Hazaro Dafaa and Tere Sang Yaara. Ileana is ravishing and the duo, who played husband and wife, look stunning together. South actress Ileana made her Bollywood debut with Barfi opposite Ranbir Kapoor in 2012 and has done only a few Hindi films so far. But her intense chemistry with Akshay in the film and especially its songs won millions of hearts.

Sushant Singh Rajput – Disha Patani: M S Dhoni: The Untold Story

The uber-handsome Sushant Singh Rajput plays former Indian cricket skipper M S Dhoni in his biopic and B-Town’s hottie Disha Patani plays his first girlfriend in the film, which also marks her Bollywood debut. Just like Aditya Roy Kapur and Katrina Kaif, the good looking pair factor applies to this jodi too. Disha Patani is already in the headlines for being super-hot while Sushant is an actor known for his good looks. This jodi has an endearing chemistry.

Ranbir Kapoor – Anushka Sharma: Ae Dil Hai Mushkil

Ranbir and Anushka form another good looking pair. Even though they did not form a conventional jodi in Ae Dil Hai Mushkil as Ayan’s (Ranbir) feelings for Alizeh (Anushka) were just one sided, but their pair is visibly appealing and makes one gaze at them. The audience surely loves this jodi as this their third film together. The duo have earlier worked together in Bombay Velvet (2015.

Ranveer Singh – Vaani Kapoor: Befikre

Ranveer Singh and Vaani Kapoor have a sizzling chemistry and they just rocked it in Befikre. Even when they decide to quit their relationship and turn friends in the film, we had a feeling that these two are just meant to be together. The film did not disappoint us and ended on a happy note uniting the ex-lovers. Their dance performance in the song Love is a Dare is bound to make one awestruck! However, we do miss Vaani in her Shuddh Desi Romance avatar.