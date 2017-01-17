Do you feel like slapping an actor hard on the face while watching a film? That’s where the achievement of a villain lies!

A good villain is someone who can successfully make the viewer hurl abuses at him while watching a film. While thinking about Bollywood’s most dangerous villains, names like Amjad Khan, Amrish Puri, Danny Denzongpa, Pran, Ashutosh Rana are bound to come across the mind. Heroes have sometimes tried their luck and succeeded in making a treacherous villain. Examples of this could be Shah Rukh Khan in Darr (1993) and Saif Ali Khan in Omkara (2006).

But which villains ruled Bollywood in the year we just left behind? Let’s take a look at nominations for the Best actor in a negative role in 2016 and vote for your favorite.

Manav Kaul in Jai Gangaajal

Manav Kaul plays Babloo Pandey, a corrupt MLA of Bihar’s Bankipur district in Prakash Jha’s Jai Gangaajal. He is actually a land mafia in the MLA’s veil and runs a jungle raj along with his brother. Kaul is an established theatre actor and his skills reflect in cinema too. He is an actor who expresses with his eyes prominently, even when he is not speaking and fit perfectly into Babloo Pandey’s skin.

Jim Sarbh in Neerja

Sonam Kapoor was lauded for her performance in Ram Madhvani’s Neerja but it was newcomer Jim Sarbh who grabbed eyeballs! His portrayal of an inexperienced yet ruthless hijacker in the film was bang on and impressed viewers as well as critics! He went on to win the Stardust Award for Best Actor in a Negative Role and The Star Screen Award for Most Promising Newcomer. Need we say more?

Nishikant Kamat in Rocky Handsome

Not too often do we get to witness a director essaying a villain in his own film. Nishikant Kamat took the plunge and brownie points to him for that! He essayed the role of Kevin Ferreira, drug kingpin Mantoo’s brother cum accomplice. He also runs an organ harvesting racket. In Rocky Handsome, Kamat’s look of a cold-blooded criminal was enough to send a chill run down the spine. His acting skills deserve a mention too.

Angad Bedi in Pink

Indian spin legend Bishan Singh Bedi’s son Angad Bedi has worked in a couple of notable films like F.A.L.T.U (2011) and Ungli (2014), Dear Zindagi (2016), but it is Aniruddha Roy Chowdhury’s Pink which brought him to the limelight. Angad plays Rajveer Singh, a misogynist, filthy rich nephew of a South Delhi Politician. With his brilliant acting, Angad defines peril in the film. He made the villain who you would like to slap hard on the face and that’s where he scores!

Tahir Raj Bhasin in Force 2

Tahir Raj Bhasin needs no introduction. This extremely talented newcomer showed us his class in Mardaani (2014). In Abhinay Deo’s Force 2, Tahir plays Shiv Sharma aka Rudra Pratap Singh, who works officially for the Indian Embassy in Budapest but unofficially as a spy for other countries. A bit too hot to play a villain, Tahir makes you love him for his looks and hate him for his character. Finally, B-Town has a villain whose smile is to die for!