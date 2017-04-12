Koimoi Audience Poll 2016: Check Out The Complete Winners List

We are overwhelmed! We loved the way you responded! Thank you for taking your precious time out and voting for your favourite actor, actress, singer, composer, comedian, villain and others. We really appreciate your prompt response.
While the results of the Koimoi Audience Poll 2016 have been published in parts, here is the complete list of winners for your convenience. Check it out!
Best Actor: Akshay Kumar for Airlift
Best Actress: Alia Bhatt for Udta Punjab
Best Film: Dangal
Best Debut Actor: Diljit Dosanjh for Udta Punjab
Best Debut Actress: Disha Patani for MS Dhoni: The Untold Story
Best Child Artiste: Zaira Wasim for Dangal
Best Actor With A Difference: Amitabh Bachchan for Pink
Best Actress With A Difference: Taapsee Pannu for Pink
Best Director With A Difference: Aniruddha Roy Chowdhury for Pink
Best Supporting Actor: Shah Rukh Khan for Dear Zindagi
Best Supporting Actress: Fatima Sana Shaikh for Dangal
Best Comedian: Aparshakti Khurrana for Dangal
Best Female Singer: Palak Muchhal for Kaun Tujhe, MS Dhoni: The Untold Story
Best Male Singer: Arijit Singh for Channa Mereya, Ae Dil Hai Mushkil
Best Villain: Tahir Raj Bhasin for Force 2
Best Music: Pritam for Ae Dil Hai Mushkil
Best Hollywood Movie in India: The Jungle Book
Best Style Diva: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan for Ae Dil Hai Mushkil
Best Action: Shivaay
Best Poster: Airlift
Best Trailer: Fan
Best Scene: Dangal
Best Party Track: Baby Ko Bass Pasand Hai, Sultan
Best Jodi: Salman Khan–Anushka Sharma for Sultan
Akshay Kumar has recently bagged the National Award for Rustom. Koimoi readers have also selected him as their best actor although for a different film.
Alia Bhatt deserves the best actress title for her realistic performance in Udta Punjab. Koimois readers have lauded the entire team of Pink including Amitabh Bachchan, Taapsee Pannu and director Aniruddha Roy Chowdhury for delivering this wonderful film.
While Aamir Khan’s Dangal bagged votes in several categories, Shah Rukh Khan’s extended cameo in Dear Zindagi also did not go unnoticed.
Pritam mesmerised all with his wonderful tunes in Ae Dil Hai Mushkil while Arijit Singh’s magical voice touched our soul.
Keep showering love on your favourite Bollywood stars via Koimoi Audience Poll 2017.