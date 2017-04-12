Koimoi Audience Poll 2016: Check Out The Complete Winners List

We are overwhelmed! We loved the way you responded! Thank you for taking your precious time out and voting for your favourite actor, actress, singer, composer, comedian, villain and others. We really appreciate your prompt response.

While the results of the Koimoi Audience Poll 2016 have been published in parts, here is the complete list of winners for your convenience. Check it out!

Best Actor: Akshay Kumar for Airlift

Best Actress: Alia Bhatt for Udta Punjab



Best Film: Dangal

Best Debut Actor: Diljit Dosanjh for Udta Punjab

Best Debut Actress: Disha Patani for MS Dhoni: The Untold Story

Best Child Artiste: Zaira Wasim for Dangal

Best Actor With A Difference: Amitabh Bachchan for Pink

Best Actress With A Difference: Taapsee Pannu for Pink

Best Director With A Difference: Aniruddha Roy Chowdhury for Pink

Best Supporting Actor: Shah Rukh Khan for Dear Zindagi

Best Supporting Actress: Fatima Sana Shaikh for Dangal

Best Comedian: Aparshakti Khurrana for Dangal

Best Female Singer: Palak Muchhal for Kaun Tujhe, MS Dhoni: The Untold Story

Best Male Singer: Arijit Singh for Channa Mereya, Ae Dil Hai Mushkil

Best Villain: Tahir Raj Bhasin for Force 2

Best Music: Pritam for Ae Dil Hai Mushkil

Best Hollywood Movie in India: The Jungle Book

Best Style Diva: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan for Ae Dil Hai Mushkil

Best Action: Shivaay

Best Poster: Airlift

Best Trailer: Fan

Best Scene: Dangal

Best Party Track: Baby Ko Bass Pasand Hai, Sultan

Best Jodi: Salman Khan–Anushka Sharma for Sultan

Akshay Kumar has recently bagged the National Award for Rustom. Koimoi readers have also selected him as their best actor although for a different film.

Alia Bhatt deserves the best actress title for her realistic performance in Udta Punjab. Koimois readers have lauded the entire team of Pink including Amitabh Bachchan, Taapsee Pannu and director Aniruddha Roy Chowdhury for delivering this wonderful film.

While Aamir Khan’s Dangal bagged votes in several categories, Shah Rukh Khan’s extended cameo in Dear Zindagi also did not go unnoticed.

Pritam mesmerised all with his wonderful tunes in Ae Dil Hai Mushkil while Arijit Singh’s magical voice touched our soul.

Keep showering love on your favourite Bollywood stars via Koimoi Audience Poll 2017. Thank you!