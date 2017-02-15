2016 had some fantastic films in its kitty. While some were critically acclaimed, others raked in moolahs at the box office for being a compelling watch. While in some films, superstars stole the show, in the others, the script was the real hero. However, the lion’s share of credit should go to the chef who cooked the delectable item i.e., the director! Some films made us laugh our heart out, some made us cry while some inspired us.

While we present a list of our favourites, we would also love to know which one did you like the most. Vote for the best movie of 2016 from our nominations below.

Airlift – Director – Raja Krishna Menon

Akshay Kumar is the boss of the patriotic drama genre. With films like Baby, Airlift, Rustom and Holiday, Akshay has time and again displayed his love for the nation. Airlift is one such film, where he plays a Kuwait-based Indian businessman who is responsible for world’s biggest civilian evacuation during the Persian Gulf War. Kudos to Raja Krishna Menon for choosing a story, which is of immense pride to India and was unknown to many of its citizens before the film’s release! People loved the film, which went on to become a super-hit.

Neerja – Director – Ram Madhvani

Neerja introduced us to an excellent actor— Sonam Kapoor. This actress has a number of films to her credit but with Neerja, Sonam showed the world her class. The film is based on the true story of Neerja Bhanot, an Ashok Chakra award winning (posthumous) air hostess, who played a crucial role in saving hundreds of passengers on board a hijacked Pan Am flight while sacrificing her own life (1986). Ram Madhvani has done a brilliant job in keeping the film as realistic as possible while narrating the 22-year-old’s heroic tale of bravery. The film brings Neerja back to life!

Sultan – Director – Ali Abbas Zafar

Sultan is high on drama and entertainment. Ali Abbas Zafar tells an inspiring tale of a middle-aged wrestler from Haryana who quits the sport in order to combat personal issues and then makes an unanticipated comeback. It’s a delight to watch Salman Khan Wrestle and one can’t help stare at his chiselled body! Anushka puts up a fairly good performance as a female wrestler and Sultan’s wife. The film makes viewers feel that it’s never too late to start afresh and age is definitely not a bar if you want to chase your dreams.

Rustom – Director – Tinu Suresh Desai

Akshay Kumar’s Rustom is a mixed bag of romance, lust, guilt, vengeance, murder and of course patriotism. Rustom is a compelling thriller which draws heavily from the controversial Nanavati case (1959). Rustom is a courtroom drama, high on suspense and entertainment, which will keep you glued to your seat and this, is where Tinu Suresh Desai scores. Akshay Kumar’s acting is controlled, understated. Also, the actor looks super handsome in the navy uniform and steals the show with his performance.

M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story – Director – Neeraj Pandey

Sushant Singh Rajput as the talented, stoic Dhoni is impeccable! The Mahendra Singh Dhoni biopic will surely be counted as a milestone for Sushant’s career. Even though the Neeraj Pandey directorial glorifies the cricketer ignoring the controversies surrounding him and many other aspects, but it makes for a compelling watch. You’ll love the film whether you are a Dhoni fan or not. After all, it’s not every day that a biopic on a cricketer, who is still active in his profession, is made!

Ae Dil Hai Mushkil – Director – Karan Johar

Ae Dil Hai Mushkil could easily be renamed as Ae Dil Hai Music, thanks to Pritam’s soul-stirring melody combined with Amitabh Bhattacharya’s lyrics! The Karan Johar film is a romantic, emotional drama (like most of his films) but with a touch of maturity (especially its strong female characters Saba and Alizeh). The film’s strength lies in the excellent performance by Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Ranbir Kapoor and Anushka Sharma apart from Karan’s direction. Shah Rukh Khan impresses in his cameo.

Dangal – Director – Nitesh Tiwari

Kudos to Nitesh Tiwari! What a film! Dangal is surely one among the top three films of 2016. There is a lot to learn from Aamir Khan, who does not hesitate to experiment with roles, unlike most others of his age who prefer playing it safe. The 51-year-old does it with a conviction that is praiseworthy. Also, his drastic physical transformation bears testimony to his level of dedication. Not just Aamir but Fatima Sana Shaikh and debutantes Sanya Malhotra, Zaira Wasim and Suhani Bhatnagar deserve mention too. Dangal is compelling, inspiring and can be watched N number of times, as this is a film, which will never grow old.