Bollywood has witnessed several fresh faces in the form of supporting actresses in the past few years. They have left a mark on viewers’ minds with their intelligent and realistic acting. They are talented, confident and make the audience relate to their character with utmost ease.

Vote for your favourite supporting actress of 2016 from our nominations below.

Shabana Azmi – Neerja

This national award-winning veteran actress does not really need an introduction. Shabana Azmi’s performance in the Neerja Bhanot biopic brings tears to the eyes. She played Neerja’s (Sonam Kapoor) mother Rama Bhanot. Shabana and Sonam beautifully display a cute, loving, mother-daughter chemistry in the film. Her performance is outstanding, especially in scenes where Neerja’s mother hears about the hijack and when she gets to see her daughter’s dead body in a coffin.

Ratna Pathak Shah – Kapoor and Sons

She will always be remembered for Sarabhai vs Sarabhai. Ratna Pathak Shah is an exceptionally good performer. She worked in two films in 2016— Kapoor & Sons and Nil Battey Sannata and impressed the audience in both. In Kapoor & Sons, she plays Sunita Kapoor (Fawad Khan and Sidharth Malhotra’s mother) and shares a troubled relationship with her husband (Rajat Kapoor). Shah’s acting is so natural that it doesn’t seem she is actually essaying a role.

Richa Chadha – Sarbjit

Richa Chadha is a powerful actress and once again proved her worth with Sarbjit. In the film, Richa plays Sarabjit Singh’s (Randeep Hooda) silently suffering wife Sukhpreet Kaur. Her role is not very long but her performance leaves a deep impact. Richa got rave reviews from viewers as well as critics for her performance. She proved that in order to leave a lasting impression on the audience’s mind, it’s not necessary to do a meaty role, it can be done just with your performance.

Kirti Kulhari – Pink

Jaipur girl Kirti Kulhari’s Bollywood career is just 7-years-old but in this short span, she has managed to leave a mark with her acting. Her performance in the 2013 film Jal deserves mention. The actress won accolades for her commendable performance in courtroom drama Pink, where she worked alongside Amitabh Bachchan. In Pink, Kirti plays Falak, a self-sustaining girl, living in a South Delhi apartment with two more girls, all of who become targets of a filthy rich politician’s nephew. The critically acclaimed film helped Kirti get noticed as a fine actress.

Surveen Chawla – Parched

Hate Story 2 actress Surveen Chawla plays Bijli, a village girl in Parched. Bijli works as a folk dancer cum prostitute, who works with a local entertainment group. Her character is adventurous, strong, confident and rebellious. An exploited Bijli dreams of leading a life free from prostitution. Surveen is extremely talented, full of energy and does her job with perfection. She makes the viewers understand Bijli’s pain and through her performance, points a finger to the thousands of real life Bijlis in rural India, who suffer silently every day. She is one of the reasons why you should watch the film.

Sakshi Tanwar – Dangal

Sakshi Tanwar is a known face in Indian households, thanks to daily soaps like Kahaani Ghar Ghar Kii and Bade Achhe Lagte Hain. She essayed Mahavir Singh Phogat’s (Aamir Khan) wife and Geeta Phogat’s mother in Dangal. Even though her role is not very meaty, but Sakshi has put in her best efforts. Not only critics but also Aamir was exceedingly impressed with her performance. The superstar described her as an actress who ‘gives the best shot in just one take.’ Now that’s surely big!

Fatima Sana Shaikh – Dangal

She made us fall in love with her as a child actor in Chachi 420 (1997), where she played Kamal Haasan’s daughter. Fatima Sana Sheikh once again cast her spell on the audience in Aamir Khan’s wrestling drama Dangal. The super cute actress essayed the grown up Geeta Phogat. While the film received praise from all quarters, Dangal girls Fatima and Sanya Malhotra (who played Babita Kumari) stole the show with their outstanding performance. More power to you girl!