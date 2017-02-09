Leave a mark with your very first film and you are here to stay. Bollywood launches fresh faces every year. But how many of them actually survive in the industry? While many fade into oblivion after a few films, some manage to stay back, and with time, grow up to be big superstars!

Let’s have a look at the superstars of tomorrow. Who do you think will be able to make it big? Vote from our list of best male debutant of 2016:

Diljit Dosanjh – Udta Punjab

Punjabi singer-musician Diljit Dosanjh made his Bollywood debut with Abhishek Chaubey’s Udta Punjab and in his very first film, showed the world what he is capable of. He even bagged the Filmfare Award for Best Male Debut for his acclaimed performance. In the film, Diljit plays a corrupt police officer working in the narcotics department. He gets the shock of his life when his own brother falls prey to drug addiction and starts fighting against the issue of drug abuse in Punjab. The handsome actor will next be seen in Anushka Sharma’s home production Phillauri, which is slated to hit theatres on 24th March.

Aparshakti Khurrana – Dangal

Ayushmann Khurrana’s brother Aparshakti is undoubtedly a revelation! He is extremely talented just like his brother and won hearts with his performance in Nitesh Tiwari’s Dangal. In the film, Aparshakti plays Mahavir Singh Phogat’s (Aamir Khan) nephew Omkar. Even though he is not a wrestler himself, Omkar encourages his wrestler cousins Geeta and Babita to make it big in the sport and shares a sweet, loving relation with them. His character has comical shades and Aparshakti pulls it off with panache. He will next be seen in Varun Dhawan-Alia Bhatt starrer Badrinath Ki Dulhania, which hits theatres on 10th March.

Harshvardhan Kapoor – Mirzya

Anil Kapoor’s son and Sonam Kapoor’s brother Harshvardhan got noticed not only for his good looks but also for his performance in Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra’s Mirzya. The film is based on the Punjabi folktale of star-crossed lovers Mirza and Sahibaan. Harshvardhan essays the male lead Monish, who gets separated from his childhood love Suchitra (Saiyami Kher) only to meet her by chance after years in a completely changed scenario. Mirzya got mixed reviews from critics, did a terrible job at the box office but Harshvardhan impressed all with his acting skills. He will next be seen in Vikramaditya Motwane’s ‘Bhavesh Joshi‘.