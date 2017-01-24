Dance numbers are a major attraction of Bollywood films. These peppy tracks not only add spice to the movies but also turn on the heat in our parties! This year too, B-Town’s composers came up with an array of stunning dance tracks, which are bound to make you groove, sway and gyrate!

If you are among the ones who love to let their hair down at parties, then we have some remarkable scores for you, right here! Just pick the one which you loved the most! Here are the Nominations for the Best Party Track of 2016:

Kar Gayi Chull – Kapoor and Sons

Kar Gaiy Chull topped all musical charts within weeks of its release and that explains its popularity. It’s an electrifying dance number, which will make you swirl. This is the Hindi adaptation of Badshah’s Haryanvi party track. Badshah, Fazilpuria, Sukriti Kakar and Neha Kakkar turned on the heat by lending their voice to this number!

Let’s Nacho – Kapoor and Sons

Let’s Nacho ruled the dance floors in 2016 and continues to do so this year too. The addictive track, which could be played on loop, is a remake of Benny Dayal and Nucleya’s sizzling number Tamil Fever. If you are a fan of the original, you’ll love this one too! The Hindi remake has also been crooned by Benny Dayal together with Badshah.

High Heels — Ki and Kaa

This song is an absolute chartbuster! The peppy track has been crooned by Jaz Dhami and Aditi Singh Sharma with Yo Yo Honey doing the rap and we bet you won’t be able to stop dancing once you start playing it on loop! The song turned heads not just with its music but also due to Arjun Kapoor, who looked really cute in red high heels!

Taang Uthake – Housefull 3

Taang Uthake is a quintessential Mika Singh track, which is tailor-made for him. Mika adds oomph to this dance number along with singers like Neeti Mohan, Mamta Sharma and Hrishikesh Chury. This Housefull 3 score became very popular during last year’s party season. The track has been composed by Sohail Sen, who has lent his voice to it too.

Baby Ko Bass – Sultan

This is an out and out dance number, which went viral soon after its release. This power-packed, peppy number has been composed by Vishal & Shekhar, with vocals of Vishal Dadlani, Shalmali Kholgade, Isheeta and Badshah. This song has a superb beat and could be played on loop! Warning — you are bound to groove crazily once the track starts playing.

Sau Tarah Ke – Dishoom

This is a wonderful track from Pritam, which lifts your mood instantly! This Dishoom song has all the right ingredients in the right amount to qualify as a top class dance number. This electrifying score has been crooned by Amit Mishra and Jonita Gandhi. A dash of Arabic choir surely adds the extra masala to this chartbuster!

Beat Pe Booty – A Flying Jatt

Even though it has a relatively slower tempo, Beat Pe Booty made all the party animals shake a leg, thanks to its lyrics (by Vayu) and catchy music. The track has been composed by Sachin-Jigar and sung by them along with Vayu and Kanika Kapoor. Tiger Shroff’s super-flexible moves make the video really exciting!

Kala Chashma – Baar Baar Dekho

This extremely addictive song went on to become the party anthem of the year! Kala Chashma is Badshah’s remake of a Punjabi track of the same name by Prem Hardeep. Amar Arshi, Badshah and Neha Kakkar have lent their voice to the track, with rap elements from Badshah and Indeep Bakshi. This is a number, which you can actually listen to ‘baar baar’ and never get tired of it!

The Breakup Song – Ae Dil Hai Mushkil

Another track, which dominated the party scene of 2016— The Breakup Song. This peppy, foot-tapping number enjoyed immense popularity, especially because of its hilarious lyrics (by Amitabh Bhattacharya). The song has been composed by Pritam, with vocals of Arijit Singh, Badshah, Jonita Gandhi and Nakash Aziz. The Breakup Song bears testimony to the fact that Arijit Singh is equally good at dance numbers too!