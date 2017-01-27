A comedian can make or break a film. Comedians can add humour to an otherwise serious drama, thus making it enjoyable or spoil the mood with their poor performance. This depends on the skill of the actor and of course how the director uses him. Of course, if the script plays spoilsport, it appears as a deliberate attempt to make the audience laugh, but with a good script, a comedian has often received the lion’s share of compliment!

Let’s have a look at the actors who left us rolling on the floor laughing with their performance in 2016.

Boman Irani as Batuk Patel: Housefull 3

Boman Irani is an inseparable part of Bollywood’s comedy genre. He is regarded as one of the best comedians of the present time. He has made us laugh-out-loud with his comic timing in films like Munnabhai M.B.B.S, Main Hoon Na, 3 Idiots, Dostana, Happy New Year and all three films of the Housefull franchise. In Housefull 3, he plays Batuk Patel, a rich NRI businessman, based in London. He has three beautiful daughters but is reluctant to get them married. Though the film was slammed for its poor level of humour, Irani’s performance was commendable!

Kumud Mishra as Eraj Billimoria the Press Editor: Rustom

Rustom is a serious film barring Kumud Mishra’s character. He essays Eraj Billimoria, a Parsi newspaper editor, who is desperate to save a fellow Parsi (Rustom Pavri). In the process, he lands up in jail for arguing inside the courtroom. Ultimately, he is pivotal to Rustom’s acquittal as he creates sympathy for Rustom among the public and turns him into a hero. Theatre veteran Mishra’s performance is bang on and he makes the audience laugh-out-loud with his antics. His performance in the film is thoroughly enjoyable!

Piyush Mishra as Pakistan Cop: Happy Bhag Jayegi

Dang Dang Dang Dankaaa! Piyush Mishra will always be remembered for essaying the hilarious editor of Danka TV in Tere Bin Laden. Mishra does not need to utter dialogues to make people laugh; his expressions are enough to do that! He is extremely popular as a comedian in Bollywood with roles like Majeed Bhaai (Tere Bin Laden), Pinky (The Shaukeens) and Khaleel (Tere Bin Laden: Dead or Alive) in his kitty. In Happy Bhag Jayegi, he plays a Pakistani cop, ACP Usman Afridi, who accompanies Bilal Ahmed (Abhay Deol) on a mission to deport Happy (Diana Penty) to India. Not only is his character interesting, but he pulls it off perfectly. His dialogues are also tremendously funny.

Aparshakti Khurrana as Omkar (Aamir’s Nephew): Dangal

Ayushmann Khurrana’s brother Aparshakti made his Bollywood debut with the critically acclaimed Dangal. Though it is not a comedy film but his character has comic hues. Aparshakti plays Mahavir Singh Phogat’s nephew Omkar (grown-up) and is also the narrator of the film. Even though Omkar is not personally interested in wrestling, he inspires his wrestler sisters. He shares a sweet relation with his cousins, whom he tries to tease repeatedly and gets ragged in return. Aparshakti is talented and impresses in his very first film.