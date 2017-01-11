There are films which you want to watch again and again for their amazing storyline and then there are the ones which you watch repeatedly due to an actor’s powerful performance. While Bollywood has always witnessed male dominance in films, times are changing and with the changing times, actresses are making their presence felt more and more. They are making a difference to the existing trends and creating a niche for themselves.

Female oriented storyline is not only a very recent development in B-Town but is also increasingly becoming prominent. Who would you choose to be 2016’s actress who made a difference?

Kalki Koechlin : Waiting

Kalki leaves a mark, no matter how short a role she plays. Be it in theatre or in cinema, this gifted actress has proved her worth time and again. In Anu Menon’s Waiting, she essayed a vibrant, energetic, youthful and passionate young woman, whose husband is in coma after suffering a fatal brain injury in an accident. Her pain, helplessness, despair yet hope, charming nature is bound to make you empathetic towards her and that’s exactly where Kalki scores.

Swara Bhaskar: Nil Battey Sannata

Swara Bhaskar has earlier been seen in films like Raanjhanaa, Tanu Weds Manu and Prem Ratan Dhan Payo but she proved her worth in Nil Battey Sannata, which is her first big commercial film as a protagonist. Just one opportunity and Swara showed everyone what she is capable of. The film is a wonderful story of a mother-daughter duo. Swara plays a housemaid, who is desperate to educate her daughter so that she grows up to have a good career. The daughter, on the other hand is reluctant towards education and barely passes in all subjects. This talented actress beautifully portrays a single mother’s struggles, difficulties and sufferings while she goes on to prove what grit and determination can do.

Diana Penty: Happy Bhag Jayegi

Diana Penty, the beautiful model turned actress put up a fairly good performance in Mudassar Aziz’s Happy Bhag Jayegi, which released in August last year. With her simple yet intelligent acting, Diana is more like the girl next door, whose confusions every young woman can relate to. The film deals with Happy, a runaway bride from Amritsar, who accidentally lands into a prominent Pakistani politician’s house and a series of hilarious incidents which follow. Diana Penty is brimming with potential. All she needs is a good opportunity.

Richa Chadha: Sarbjit

Despite being overshadowed by Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s character, Richa Chadha was brilliant in Sarbjit. Richa is a powerful performer and Masaan is a beautiful example of it. Richa played Sarbjit’s wife Sukhpreet in the Sarabjit Singh biopic. Even though she didn’t get too much of screen space, she did her job with magnificence!

Taapsee Pannu: Pink

South film actress Taapsee Pannu has earlier worked opposite Akshay Kumar in Baby (2015) but people will always remember her for her role in Pink. A powerful actress, Taapsee nailed it in the courtroom scenes. Delhi girl Taapsee not only styled her own look for the film (where she plays a Delhi girl) but also actually cried during shots instead of using glycerin, to make her character appear realistic. It’s not so easy for a newcomer to perform alongside a megastar like Amitabh Bachchan but Taapsee is not among the ones who easily back out. She performed with sheer honesty and intensity and was even praised by Big B. This actress has the potential to give any A-lister Bollywood actress a run for her money!